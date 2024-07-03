SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹25.74
Prev. Close₹25.11
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.56
Day's High₹25.74
Day's Low₹24.23
52 Week's High₹32
52 Week's Low₹18.5
Book Value₹6.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.05
P/E76.09
EPS0.33
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.52
4.52
4.52
4.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.47
-1.53
-3.4
-3.46
Net Worth
3.05
2.99
1.12
1.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.17
1.24
0.48
0.58
yoy growth (%)
74.18
159.35
-17.16
-49.34
Raw materials
-1.5
-0.65
-0.01
-0.04
As % of sales
69.37
52.42
3.27
8.34
Employee costs
-0.25
-0.29
-0.26
-0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.16
0.04
0
0.12
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.06
-0.05
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.12
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.07
0.4
0.13
0.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
74.18
159.35
-17.16
-49.34
Op profit growth
192.19
96.11
-73.08
32.78
EBIT growth
314.92
-13,877.79
-100.3
0.67
Net profit growth
-36.8
1,181.68
-96.36
-10.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Gagan Maheshwary
Non Executive Director
K R Maheshwary
Whole Time Director & CFO
Balwinder Singh Rana
Independent Director
Dinesh Kumar Randhar
Independent Director
Kalyan Prashad Maheshwari
Independent Director
Usha Srivastava
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anjali Jain
Summary
Incorporated in 1986, Gagan Gases Ltd is an Indore based organization with diverse business interests. Gagan Gases are the leading distributor of LPG in the private sector in Indore, MP. Their state-of-the-art LPG Bottling Plant at Pithampur ensures efficient and safe distribution of LPG. It specialize in the marketing of Commercial and Industrial LPG. The Company operates LPG bottling plant in Pithampur, Dist Dhar in the private sector and markets LPG in 17 / 21 / 33 kg cylinders. It also engaged in providing LPG Bottling assistance to Reliance and Aegis Gas. Since year 2006, the Company is an Authorised Distributor for ESSO and MOBIL branded Automotive and Industrial Lubricants in the region of Madhya Pradesh. Besides being an Authorised Distributor for ESSO and Mobil branded Lubricants, the Company is having experience of more than 12 years in handling and distribution of LPG. It is operating state of the art LPG Filling Plant which is spread across 13 acres of land.The Company provides products/services to its customers such as LPG for Domestic and Industrial use; LPG cylinder testing facilities; Bulk LPG / Propane transportation services. Presently, the Company is doing LPG cylinder filling for Reliance Petro Marketing Ltd. & the Company is also selling LPG in its own cylinder. Because of prevailing market conditions, LPG business is not picking up despite best efforts and in future, business is not likely to pick up due to availability of CNG in the area.During the year
The Gagan Gases Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.44 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gagan Gases Ltd is ₹11.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gagan Gases Ltd is 76.09 and 3.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gagan Gases Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gagan Gases Ltd is ₹18.5 and ₹32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gagan Gases Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.93%, 3 Years at 16.33%, 1 Year at 10.62%, 6 Month at -4.78%, 3 Month at 4.71% and 1 Month at -1.80%.
