Gagan Gases Ltd Share Price

24.44
(-2.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:55:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open25.74
  • Day's High25.74
  • 52 Wk High32
  • Prev. Close25.11
  • Day's Low24.23
  • 52 Wk Low 18.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.56
  • P/E76.09
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.88
  • EPS0.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.05
  • Div. Yield0
Gagan Gases Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

25.74

Prev. Close

25.11

Turnover(Lac.)

0.56

Day's High

25.74

Day's Low

24.23

52 Week's High

32

52 Week's Low

18.5

Book Value

6.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.05

P/E

76.09

EPS

0.33

Divi. Yield

0

Gagan Gases Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Jul, 2024

arrow

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Gagan Gases Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Gagan Gases Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.43%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 61.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gagan Gases Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.52

4.52

4.52

4.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.47

-1.53

-3.4

-3.46

Net Worth

3.05

2.99

1.12

1.06

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.17

1.24

0.48

0.58

yoy growth (%)

74.18

159.35

-17.16

-49.34

Raw materials

-1.5

-0.65

-0.01

-0.04

As % of sales

69.37

52.42

3.27

8.34

Employee costs

-0.25

-0.29

-0.26

-0.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.16

0.04

0

0.12

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.06

-0.05

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.12

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

0.07

0.4

0.13

0.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

74.18

159.35

-17.16

-49.34

Op profit growth

192.19

96.11

-73.08

32.78

EBIT growth

314.92

-13,877.79

-100.3

0.67

Net profit growth

-36.8

1,181.68

-96.36

-10.64

Gagan Gases Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gagan Gases Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Gagan Maheshwary

Non Executive Director

K R Maheshwary

Whole Time Director & CFO

Balwinder Singh Rana

Independent Director

Dinesh Kumar Randhar

Independent Director

Kalyan Prashad Maheshwari

Independent Director

Usha Srivastava

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anjali Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gagan Gases Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1986, Gagan Gases Ltd is an Indore based organization with diverse business interests. Gagan Gases are the leading distributor of LPG in the private sector in Indore, MP. Their state-of-the-art LPG Bottling Plant at Pithampur ensures efficient and safe distribution of LPG. It specialize in the marketing of Commercial and Industrial LPG. The Company operates LPG bottling plant in Pithampur, Dist Dhar in the private sector and markets LPG in 17 / 21 / 33 kg cylinders. It also engaged in providing LPG Bottling assistance to Reliance and Aegis Gas. Since year 2006, the Company is an Authorised Distributor for ESSO and MOBIL branded Automotive and Industrial Lubricants in the region of Madhya Pradesh. Besides being an Authorised Distributor for ESSO and Mobil branded Lubricants, the Company is having experience of more than 12 years in handling and distribution of LPG. It is operating state of the art LPG Filling Plant which is spread across 13 acres of land.The Company provides products/services to its customers such as LPG for Domestic and Industrial use; LPG cylinder testing facilities; Bulk LPG / Propane transportation services. Presently, the Company is doing LPG cylinder filling for Reliance Petro Marketing Ltd. & the Company is also selling LPG in its own cylinder. Because of prevailing market conditions, LPG business is not picking up despite best efforts and in future, business is not likely to pick up due to availability of CNG in the area.During the year
Company FAQs

What is the Gagan Gases Ltd share price today?

The Gagan Gases Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.44 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gagan Gases Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gagan Gases Ltd is ₹11.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gagan Gases Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gagan Gases Ltd is 76.09 and 3.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gagan Gases Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gagan Gases Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gagan Gases Ltd is ₹18.5 and ₹32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gagan Gases Ltd?

Gagan Gases Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.93%, 3 Years at 16.33%, 1 Year at 10.62%, 6 Month at -4.78%, 3 Month at 4.71% and 1 Month at -1.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gagan Gases Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gagan Gases Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.43 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 61.56 %

