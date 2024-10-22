Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

GAGAN GASES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30.09.2024. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 22nd October, 2024 which commenced at 2 P.M. and concluded at 3.00 P.M. considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

GAGAN GASES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To take on record the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024. 2. To consider and approve the Directors report for the year 2023-24 and Secretarial Audit report. 3. To fix the date of share transfer book closing. 4. To appoint scrutinizer for AGM. 5. To appoint statutory auditors. 6. To fix the date time place and agenda for the 38th AGM of the members of the company. 7. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. We are enclosing unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th june,2024 We are enclosing here with the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June,2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 15 May 2024

GAGAN GASES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited financial results for the quarter & Financial year ended on 31.03.2024. We are enclosing the following:- 1.Audited results for the quarter and year ended 31st march,2024 2.Audit report on the result issued by the auditor of the company. 2. Declaration as .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024