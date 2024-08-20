We wish to inform that the 38th Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on 28th September, 2024. We are enclosing Notice for the 38th AGM to be held on 28th September,2024 at the registered office of the company. We wish to inform that the share transfer book and register of the members of the company will remain closed from 21.09.2024 to 28.09.2024 (both days inclusive)for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 28th September,2024 at the registered office of the company at 10.00 A.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/08/2024) We are enclosing herewith the Outcome of AGM held on 28th September, 2024 at 10.00 A.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)