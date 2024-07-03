Gagan Gases Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1986, Gagan Gases Ltd is an Indore based organization with diverse business interests. Gagan Gases are the leading distributor of LPG in the private sector in Indore, MP. Their state-of-the-art LPG Bottling Plant at Pithampur ensures efficient and safe distribution of LPG. It specialize in the marketing of Commercial and Industrial LPG. The Company operates LPG bottling plant in Pithampur, Dist Dhar in the private sector and markets LPG in 17 / 21 / 33 kg cylinders. It also engaged in providing LPG Bottling assistance to Reliance and Aegis Gas. Since year 2006, the Company is an Authorised Distributor for ESSO and MOBIL branded Automotive and Industrial Lubricants in the region of Madhya Pradesh. Besides being an Authorised Distributor for ESSO and Mobil branded Lubricants, the Company is having experience of more than 12 years in handling and distribution of LPG. It is operating state of the art LPG Filling Plant which is spread across 13 acres of land.The Company provides products/services to its customers such as LPG for Domestic and Industrial use; LPG cylinder testing facilities; Bulk LPG / Propane transportation services. Presently, the Company is doing LPG cylinder filling for Reliance Petro Marketing Ltd. & the Company is also selling LPG in its own cylinder. Because of prevailing market conditions, LPG business is not picking up despite best efforts and in future, business is not likely to pick up due to availability of CNG in the area.During the year 2019-20, the Company started sale of LPG in its own cylinder.