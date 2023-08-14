Gagan Polycot India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.34
-0.01
3.62
5.01
Net Worth
9.66
9.99
13.62
15.01
Minority Interest
Debt
0
6.32
18.75
15.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.08
0.08
0.35
0.42
Total Liabilities
9.74
16.39
32.72
31.39
Fixed Assets
0.54
7.2
13.05
7.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.07
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.27
0.33
Networking Capital
6.89
9.03
19.26
23.54
Inventories
5
6.31
6.23
5.81
Inventory Days
1,043.25
954.86
11.11
Sundry Debtors
1.78
2.7
12.77
30.34
Debtor Days
371.39
408.57
58.05
Other Current Assets
0.9
0.86
1.16
0.51
Sundry Creditors
-0.21
-0.28
-0.37
-12.54
Creditor Days
43.81
42.37
23.99
Other Current Liabilities
-0.58
-0.56
-0.53
-0.58
Cash
0.24
0.17
0.14
0.1
Total Assets
9.74
16.4
32.72
31.4
