Gagan Polycot India Ltd Balance Sheet

0.86
(0.00%)
Aug 14, 2023|10:28:19 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Gagan Polycot India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.34

-0.01

3.62

5.01

Net Worth

9.66

9.99

13.62

15.01

Minority Interest

Debt

0

6.32

18.75

15.96

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.08

0.08

0.35

0.42

Total Liabilities

9.74

16.39

32.72

31.39

Fixed Assets

0.54

7.2

13.05

7.43

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.07

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.27

0.33

Networking Capital

6.89

9.03

19.26

23.54

Inventories

5

6.31

6.23

5.81

Inventory Days

1,043.25

954.86

11.11

Sundry Debtors

1.78

2.7

12.77

30.34

Debtor Days

371.39

408.57

58.05

Other Current Assets

0.9

0.86

1.16

0.51

Sundry Creditors

-0.21

-0.28

-0.37

-12.54

Creditor Days

43.81

42.37

23.99

Other Current Liabilities

-0.58

-0.56

-0.53

-0.58

Cash

0.24

0.17

0.14

0.1

Total Assets

9.74

16.4

32.72

31.4

