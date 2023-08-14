Gagan Polycot India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.33
-3.62
1.14
0.32
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.24
-0.31
-0.21
Tax paid
0
0
-0.41
-0.11
Working capital
-2.07
-14.43
11.33
-5.35
Other operating items
Operating
-2.55
-18.3
11.75
-5.35
Capital expenditure
-7.64
5.47
0.45
0.02
Free cash flow
-10.19
-12.83
12.2
-5.33
Equity raised
-0.02
8.63
8.55
8.13
Investing
2.07
0
0
0
Financing
3.7
12.5
11.17
0.59
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-4.44
8.29
31.92
3.39
