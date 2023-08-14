iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gagan Polycot India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.86
(0.00%)
Aug 14, 2023|10:28:19 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gagan Polycot India Ltd

Gagan Polycot FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.33

-3.62

1.14

0.32

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.24

-0.31

-0.21

Tax paid

0

0

-0.41

-0.11

Working capital

-2.07

-14.43

11.33

-5.35

Other operating items

Operating

-2.55

-18.3

11.75

-5.35

Capital expenditure

-7.64

5.47

0.45

0.02

Free cash flow

-10.19

-12.83

12.2

-5.33

Equity raised

-0.02

8.63

8.55

8.13

Investing

2.07

0

0

0

Financing

3.7

12.5

11.17

0.59

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-4.44

8.29

31.92

3.39

Gagan Polycot : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gagan Polycot India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.