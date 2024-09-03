Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹0.86
Prev. Close₹0.86
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.14
Day's High₹0.86
Day's Low₹0.86
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹4.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.86
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.34
-0.01
3.62
5.01
Net Worth
9.66
9.99
13.62
15.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.74
2.41
190.75
105.57
yoy growth (%)
-27.47
-98.73
80.67
-14.15
Raw materials
-2.46
-1.71
-187.27
-102.85
As % of sales
140.77
71.17
98.17
97.41
Employee costs
-0.4
-0.48
-0.79
-0.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.33
-3.62
1.14
0.32
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.24
-0.31
-0.21
Tax paid
0
0
-0.41
-0.11
Working capital
-2.07
-14.43
11.33
-5.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-27.47
-98.73
80.67
-14.15
Op profit growth
-38.77
-231.22
67.17
-23.15
EBIT growth
-93.53
-259.14
77.31
-26.52
Net profit growth
-90.95
-593.39
248.18
-56.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CFO
Ketu K Parikh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rupam Dukulchandra Chitalia
Company Secretary
Pooja Gohel
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jayshri Tedginkeri
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shailesh Muknak
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gagan Polycot India Ltd
Summary
Gagan Polycot India Limited was formerly incorporated as Gagan Sales Private Limited in June, 1988. The Company was converted to public limited company on February 01, 1995 under the name and the name of the Company was changed to Gagan Polycot Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was obtained on March 01, 1995.Presently, the Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of textiles and associated products. It offers polyester and cotton products to wholesalers and retailers in North India. The company was formerly known as Gagan Sales Ltd. Prior to that Gagan Sales Ltd was known as Gagan Sales Pvt Ltd. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Nasik, India.The GPIL made its initial public offer of equity shares on August 28, 1995 and got listed on Bombay (BSE), Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Delhi Stock Exchanges. The Company set up a factory in Vasai, Thane to manufacture Plastic Industrial & Automotive, Packaging, Stationary Items & Customized Products.The Company deals in Indian Market. It has installed the state of the art machines to produce an apt product to its clients Domestic & Exports. This Manufacturing Unit has been replenished to produce Disposable Surgical Products with apt machinery and laboratoryequipments installed at the facility. The Company started to market 18 fast moving products in range and is expanding the base to 40 more products which are required eventually either as an accessory to the main parts or can be used by its elf. It
