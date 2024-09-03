iifl-logo-icon 1
Gagan Polycot India Ltd Share Price

0.86
(0.00%)
Aug 14, 2023|10:28:19 AM

Gagan Polycot India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.86

Prev. Close

0.86

Turnover(Lac.)

0.14

Day's High

0.86

Day's Low

0.86

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

4.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.86

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gagan Polycot India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Gagan Polycot India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gagan Polycot India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:17 PM
Mar-2022Dec-2021Sep-2021Jun-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.32%

Non-Promoter- 75.67%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 75.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gagan Polycot India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.34

-0.01

3.62

5.01

Net Worth

9.66

9.99

13.62

15.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.74

2.41

190.75

105.57

yoy growth (%)

-27.47

-98.73

80.67

-14.15

Raw materials

-2.46

-1.71

-187.27

-102.85

As % of sales

140.77

71.17

98.17

97.41

Employee costs

-0.4

-0.48

-0.79

-0.69

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.33

-3.62

1.14

0.32

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.24

-0.31

-0.21

Tax paid

0

0

-0.41

-0.11

Working capital

-2.07

-14.43

11.33

-5.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-27.47

-98.73

80.67

-14.15

Op profit growth

-38.77

-231.22

67.17

-23.15

EBIT growth

-93.53

-259.14

77.31

-26.52

Net profit growth

-90.95

-593.39

248.18

-56.24

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Gagan Polycot India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gagan Polycot India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CFO

Ketu K Parikh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rupam Dukulchandra Chitalia

Company Secretary

Pooja Gohel

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jayshri Tedginkeri

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shailesh Muknak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gagan Polycot India Ltd

Summary

Gagan Polycot India Limited was formerly incorporated as Gagan Sales Private Limited in June, 1988. The Company was converted to public limited company on February 01, 1995 under the name and the name of the Company was changed to Gagan Polycot Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was obtained on March 01, 1995.Presently, the Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of textiles and associated products. It offers polyester and cotton products to wholesalers and retailers in North India. The company was formerly known as Gagan Sales Ltd. Prior to that Gagan Sales Ltd was known as Gagan Sales Pvt Ltd. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Nasik, India.The GPIL made its initial public offer of equity shares on August 28, 1995 and got listed on Bombay (BSE), Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Delhi Stock Exchanges. The Company set up a factory in Vasai, Thane to manufacture Plastic Industrial & Automotive, Packaging, Stationary Items & Customized Products.The Company deals in Indian Market. It has installed the state of the art machines to produce an apt product to its clients Domestic & Exports. This Manufacturing Unit has been replenished to produce Disposable Surgical Products with apt machinery and laboratoryequipments installed at the facility. The Company started to market 18 fast moving products in range and is expanding the base to 40 more products which are required eventually either as an accessory to the main parts or can be used by its elf. It
Information
Financials
Results
News
