iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gagan Polycot India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.86
(0.00%)
Aug 14, 2023|10:28:19 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gagan Polycot India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.74

2.41

190.75

105.57

yoy growth (%)

-27.47

-98.73

80.67

-14.15

Raw materials

-2.46

-1.71

-187.27

-102.85

As % of sales

140.77

71.17

98.17

97.41

Employee costs

-0.4

-0.48

-0.79

-0.69

As % of sales

23.22

20.22

0.41

0.65

Other costs

-0.61

-3.04

-0.51

-0.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

35.34

126.29

0.27

0.7

Operating profit

-1.73

-2.83

2.16

1.29

OPM

-99.35

-117.69

1.13

1.22

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.24

-0.31

-0.21

Interest expense

-0.13

-0.54

-0.78

-0.76

Other income

1.69

0

0.08

0.01

Profit before tax

-0.33

-3.62

1.14

0.32

Taxes

0

0

-0.41

-0.11

Tax rate

-1.86

0.04

-35.89

-35.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.32

-3.63

0.73

0.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.32

-3.63

0.73

0.21

yoy growth (%)

-90.95

-593.39

248.18

-56.24

NPM

-18.77

-150.55

0.38

0.2

Gagan Polycot : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gagan Polycot India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.