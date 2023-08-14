Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.74
2.41
190.75
105.57
yoy growth (%)
-27.47
-98.73
80.67
-14.15
Raw materials
-2.46
-1.71
-187.27
-102.85
As % of sales
140.77
71.17
98.17
97.41
Employee costs
-0.4
-0.48
-0.79
-0.69
As % of sales
23.22
20.22
0.41
0.65
Other costs
-0.61
-3.04
-0.51
-0.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35.34
126.29
0.27
0.7
Operating profit
-1.73
-2.83
2.16
1.29
OPM
-99.35
-117.69
1.13
1.22
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.24
-0.31
-0.21
Interest expense
-0.13
-0.54
-0.78
-0.76
Other income
1.69
0
0.08
0.01
Profit before tax
-0.33
-3.62
1.14
0.32
Taxes
0
0
-0.41
-0.11
Tax rate
-1.86
0.04
-35.89
-35.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.32
-3.63
0.73
0.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.32
-3.63
0.73
0.21
yoy growth (%)
-90.95
-593.39
248.18
-56.24
NPM
-18.77
-150.55
0.38
0.2
