Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd Balance Sheet

41.55
(-1.07%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:44:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

11.18

11.18

11.18

11.18

Preference Capital

10

10

10

10

Reserves

-0.43

1.91

2.74

2.83

Net Worth

20.75

23.09

23.92

24.01

Minority Interest

Debt

1.84

0.04

3.26

3.02

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

22.59

23.13

27.18

27.03

Fixed Assets

0

0.01

0.02

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

1

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

21.54

23.09

27.15

26.99

Inventories

7.57

4.68

22.57

22.57

Inventory Days

0

855.54

Sundry Debtors

4.14

7.31

2.36

2.54

Debtor Days

0

96.28

Other Current Assets

9.86

11.14

3.36

3.24

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.61

-0.84

Creditor Days

0

31.84

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-0.04

-0.53

-0.52

Cash

0.04

0.01

0

0.01

Total Assets

22.58

23.12

27.18

27.03

QUICKLINKS FOR Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd

