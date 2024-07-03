iifl-logo-icon 1
Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd Share Price

43.7
(4.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:51:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open43.49
  Day's High49.5
  52 Wk High71.89
  Prev. Close41.89
  Day's Low42.51
  52 Wk Low 40.01
  Turnover (lac)96.14
  P/E24.35
  Face Value10
  Book Value22.73
  EPS1.72
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)107.48
  Div. Yield0
Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

43.49

Prev. Close

41.89

Turnover(Lac.)

96.14

Day's High

49.5

Day's Low

42.51

52 Week's High

71.89

52 Week's Low

40.01

Book Value

22.73

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

107.48

P/E

24.35

EPS

1.72

Divi. Yield

0

Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

25 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:02 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.34%

Non-Promoter- 98.65%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 98.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

11.18

11.18

11.18

11.18

Preference Capital

10

10

10

10

Reserves

-0.43

1.91

2.74

2.83

Net Worth

20.75

23.09

23.92

24.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

9.62

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-100

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

-10.9

0.14

0.38

As % of sales

0

113.26

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.08

-1.41

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.14

-1.17

0.52

2.74

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-94.09

-10,618.92

-90.75

-46.3

EBIT growth

-93.66

-53,593.52

-97.95

-55.85

Net profit growth

-93.6

-1,16,853.01

-59.86

-90.06

Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director

V D Khandelwal

Additional Director

Sandeep Khandelwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Gajwani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd

Summary

Ganesha Ecoverse Limited, formerly known Apollo Fittings Private Limited was incorporated in January, 2003. The Company changed the name to Mahabir Metallex Limited in 2015 and from Mahabir Metallex Limited to SVP Housing Limited in 2019-20. Further, the name of the Company was changed from SVP Housing Limited to Ganesha Ecoverse Limited on August 12, 2023. Initially, the Company was engaged in marketing and distribution of steel products like TMT Bars, Rolled Products, Billets, Color Coated Sheets, Ingots and Steel Pipes and Tubes.The Company operate weaving and knitting yarns are designed to be versatile and reliable, catering to a wide range of textile applications. Their 100% recycled speciality yarn go under rigors process of including sorting, cleaning, shredding, melting, and extrusion to increase the effectiveness, quality, and sustainability of the process. The Company transform work wear into sustainable garments. It has partnered with Indian Oil Corporation Limited and created a line of sustainable uniform for them. With a focus on Spun Yarn, it outsource garment manufacturing while adding value to fabrics with a variety of enhancements. Moreover, it introduce unique effects like speckled or flecked designs, along with textured finishes that give the fabrics a delightful vintage-like feel. Their innovative use of dope-dyed yarns directly in garment manufacturing leads to reduced water consumption, making our process more environmentally responsible and conserving
Company FAQs

What is the Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd share price today?

The Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹43.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd is ₹107.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd is 24.35 and 1.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd is ₹40.01 and ₹71.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd?

Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.21%, 3 Years at 127.66%, 1 Year at -18.26%, 6 Month at -8.50%, 3 Month at -13.91% and 1 Month at -11.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.34 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 98.66 %

