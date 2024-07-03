Summary

Ganesha Ecoverse Limited, formerly known Apollo Fittings Private Limited was incorporated in January, 2003. The Company changed the name to Mahabir Metallex Limited in 2015 and from Mahabir Metallex Limited to SVP Housing Limited in 2019-20. Further, the name of the Company was changed from SVP Housing Limited to Ganesha Ecoverse Limited on August 12, 2023. Initially, the Company was engaged in marketing and distribution of steel products like TMT Bars, Rolled Products, Billets, Color Coated Sheets, Ingots and Steel Pipes and Tubes.The Company operate weaving and knitting yarns are designed to be versatile and reliable, catering to a wide range of textile applications. Their 100% recycled speciality yarn go under rigors process of including sorting, cleaning, shredding, melting, and extrusion to increase the effectiveness, quality, and sustainability of the process. The Company transform work wear into sustainable garments. It has partnered with Indian Oil Corporation Limited and created a line of sustainable uniform for them. With a focus on Spun Yarn, it outsource garment manufacturing while adding value to fabrics with a variety of enhancements. Moreover, it introduce unique effects like speckled or flecked designs, along with textured finishes that give the fabrics a delightful vintage-like feel. Their innovative use of dope-dyed yarns directly in garment manufacturing leads to reduced water consumption, making our process more environmentally responsible and conserving

