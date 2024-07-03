SectorRetail
Open₹43.49
Prev. Close₹41.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹96.14
Day's High₹49.5
Day's Low₹42.51
52 Week's High₹71.89
52 Week's Low₹40.01
Book Value₹22.73
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)107.48
P/E24.35
EPS1.72
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
11.18
11.18
11.18
11.18
Preference Capital
10
10
10
10
Reserves
-0.43
1.91
2.74
2.83
Net Worth
20.75
23.09
23.92
24.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
9.62
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
-10.9
0.14
0.38
As % of sales
0
113.26
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.08
-1.41
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.14
-1.17
0.52
2.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-94.09
-10,618.92
-90.75
-46.3
EBIT growth
-93.66
-53,593.52
-97.95
-55.85
Net profit growth
-93.6
-1,16,853.01
-59.86
-90.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,023.25
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,306.6
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
650.1
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.35
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
865.05
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Additional Director
V D Khandelwal
Additional Director
Sandeep Khandelwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Gajwani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd
Summary
Ganesha Ecoverse Limited, formerly known Apollo Fittings Private Limited was incorporated in January, 2003. The Company changed the name to Mahabir Metallex Limited in 2015 and from Mahabir Metallex Limited to SVP Housing Limited in 2019-20. Further, the name of the Company was changed from SVP Housing Limited to Ganesha Ecoverse Limited on August 12, 2023. Initially, the Company was engaged in marketing and distribution of steel products like TMT Bars, Rolled Products, Billets, Color Coated Sheets, Ingots and Steel Pipes and Tubes.The Company operate weaving and knitting yarns are designed to be versatile and reliable, catering to a wide range of textile applications. Their 100% recycled speciality yarn go under rigors process of including sorting, cleaning, shredding, melting, and extrusion to increase the effectiveness, quality, and sustainability of the process. The Company transform work wear into sustainable garments. It has partnered with Indian Oil Corporation Limited and created a line of sustainable uniform for them. With a focus on Spun Yarn, it outsource garment manufacturing while adding value to fabrics with a variety of enhancements. Moreover, it introduce unique effects like speckled or flecked designs, along with textured finishes that give the fabrics a delightful vintage-like feel. Their innovative use of dope-dyed yarns directly in garment manufacturing leads to reduced water consumption, making our process more environmentally responsible and conserving
Read More
The Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹43.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd is ₹107.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd is 24.35 and 1.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd is ₹40.01 and ₹71.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.21%, 3 Years at 127.66%, 1 Year at -18.26%, 6 Month at -8.50%, 3 Month at -13.91% and 1 Month at -11.46%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.