6:5 Right Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that GANESHA ECOVERSE LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE GANESHA ECOVERSE LIMITED (539041) RECORD DATE 09.09.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 06 (Six) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.25/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 05 (Five) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 09/09/2024 DR-711/2024-2025 * All Money payable at the time of Application. Trading Members are requested to take note of the same. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 04.09.2024)