|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
9.62
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
-10.9
0.14
0.38
As % of sales
0
113.26
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
As % of sales
0
0.27
0
0
Other costs
-0.05
-0.1
-0.1
-0.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
1.04
0
0
Operating profit
-0.08
-1.4
0.01
0.14
OPM
0
-14.58
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.12
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.08
-1.41
0
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0.98
0.1
-47.4
-5.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.09
-1.41
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.09
-1.41
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-93.6
-1,16,853.01
-59.86
-90.06
NPM
0
-14.69
0
0
