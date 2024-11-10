|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Dec 2024
|30 Dec 2024
|Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015
|Board Meeting
|10 Nov 2024
|3 Nov 2024
|Ganesha Ecoverse Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024. SUBMISSION OF RESULTS In continuation of our letter dated November 3, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. November 10, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2024. In this regard please find enclosed herewith the following documents pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. (i) Statement showing the Un- Audited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2024; (ii) Un-Audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on September 30, 2024; (iii) Statement of Cash Flow for the half year ended on September 30, 2024. (iv) Limited Review Report on un-audited Financial Results of the Company. The Meeting commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 6:30 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Oct 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|allotment of equity shares pursuant to rights issue
|Board Meeting
|8 Jul 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|Outcome of the Board meeting held on July 8, 2024 for entering into Share Subscription Agreement.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Ganesha Ecoverse Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on May 29 2024. Ganesha Ecoverse Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting of the Company Scheduled to be held on May 29, 2024 is postponed and re-scheduled to be held on May 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) Submission of outcome. Issue size Upto Rs. 46,95,34,800/ Issue Price Rs. 35/- (Rupees Thirtv-Five onlv) each Type oflnstrument Fully paid up Equitv Shares of the Face Value of Rs. 10/- each Right Equity Shares to be issued 1,34, 15,280(0ne Crore Thirty-Four Lakh Fifteen Thousand Two Hundred Eighty) Fully paid-up Equity shares of the Face Value of Rs 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each. Right Entitlement Ratio 6:5 i.e, 6(Six) Equity Shares for every 5(Five) Equity Shares held by Shareholders as on Record date. The appointment of Lead manager will not be applicable as the Issue Size is less than Rs. 50 Crores as per SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018. Further, the Capital Raising Committee of the Company has been authorized to decide other terms and Conditions of the issue including but not limited to fixation of record date, finalization of offer documents and for taking other necessary actions for the purpose of the proposed Rights Issue. Submission of outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Submission of the Corrigendum to the outcome of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.