Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd Board Meeting

Ganesha Ecoverse CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Dec 202430 Dec 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015
Board Meeting10 Nov 20243 Nov 2024
Ganesha Ecoverse Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024. SUBMISSION OF RESULTS In continuation of our letter dated November 3, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. November 10, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2024. In this regard please find enclosed herewith the following documents pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. (i) Statement showing the Un- Audited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2024; (ii) Un-Audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on September 30, 2024; (iii) Statement of Cash Flow for the half year ended on September 30, 2024. (iv) Limited Review Report on un-audited Financial Results of the Company. The Meeting commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 6:30 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.11.2024)
Board Meeting10 Oct 202410 Oct 2024
allotment of equity shares pursuant to rights issue
Board Meeting8 Jul 20248 Jul 2024
Outcome of the Board meeting held on July 8, 2024 for entering into Share Subscription Agreement.
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
Ganesha Ecoverse Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on May 29 2024. Ganesha Ecoverse Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting of the Company Scheduled to be held on May 29, 2024 is postponed and re-scheduled to be held on May 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) Submission of outcome. Issue size Upto Rs. 46,95,34,800/ Issue Price Rs. 35/- (Rupees Thirtv-Five onlv) each Type oflnstrument Fully paid up Equitv Shares of the Face Value of Rs. 10/- each Right Equity Shares to be issued 1,34, 15,280(0ne Crore Thirty-Four Lakh Fifteen Thousand Two Hundred Eighty) Fully paid-up Equity shares of the Face Value of Rs 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each. Right Entitlement Ratio 6:5 i.e, 6(Six) Equity Shares for every 5(Five) Equity Shares held by Shareholders as on Record date. The appointment of Lead manager will not be applicable as the Issue Size is less than Rs. 50 Crores as per SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018. Further, the Capital Raising Committee of the Company has been authorized to decide other terms and Conditions of the issue including but not limited to fixation of record date, finalization of offer documents and for taking other necessary actions for the purpose of the proposed Rights Issue. Submission of outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Submission of the Corrigendum to the outcome of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024)

