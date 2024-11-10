Ganesha Ecoverse Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on May 29 2024. Ganesha Ecoverse Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting of the Company Scheduled to be held on May 29, 2024 is postponed and re-scheduled to be held on May 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) Submission of outcome. Issue size Upto Rs. 46,95,34,800/ Issue Price Rs. 35/- (Rupees Thirtv-Five onlv) each Type oflnstrument Fully paid up Equitv Shares of the Face Value of Rs. 10/- each Right Equity Shares to be issued 1,34, 15,280(0ne Crore Thirty-Four Lakh Fifteen Thousand Two Hundred Eighty) Fully paid-up Equity shares of the Face Value of Rs 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each. Right Entitlement Ratio 6:5 i.e, 6(Six) Equity Shares for every 5(Five) Equity Shares held by Shareholders as on Record date. The appointment of Lead manager will not be applicable as the Issue Size is less than Rs. 50 Crores as per SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018. Further, the Capital Raising Committee of the Company has been authorized to decide other terms and Conditions of the issue including but not limited to fixation of record date, finalization of offer documents and for taking other necessary actions for the purpose of the proposed Rights Issue. Submission of outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Submission of the Corrigendum to the outcome of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024)