Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd Summary

Ganesha Ecoverse Limited, formerly known Apollo Fittings Private Limited was incorporated in January, 2003. The Company changed the name to Mahabir Metallex Limited in 2015 and from Mahabir Metallex Limited to SVP Housing Limited in 2019-20. Further, the name of the Company was changed from SVP Housing Limited to Ganesha Ecoverse Limited on August 12, 2023. Initially, the Company was engaged in marketing and distribution of steel products like TMT Bars, Rolled Products, Billets, Color Coated Sheets, Ingots and Steel Pipes and Tubes.The Company operate weaving and knitting yarns are designed to be versatile and reliable, catering to a wide range of textile applications. Their 100% recycled speciality yarn go under rigors process of including sorting, cleaning, shredding, melting, and extrusion to increase the effectiveness, quality, and sustainability of the process. The Company transform work wear into sustainable garments. It has partnered with Indian Oil Corporation Limited and created a line of sustainable uniform for them. With a focus on Spun Yarn, it outsource garment manufacturing while adding value to fabrics with a variety of enhancements. Moreover, it introduce unique effects like speckled or flecked designs, along with textured finishes that give the fabrics a delightful vintage-like feel. Their innovative use of dope-dyed yarns directly in garment manufacturing leads to reduced water consumption, making our process more environmentally responsible and conserving this precious resource.In 2015-16, the Promoters of the Company received an open offer from a real estate company, SVP Builders (I) Ltd and it diversified their business in to real estate and construction. Through Open Offer made by Mr. Vishnu Dutt Khandelwal and Mr. Sandeep Khandelwal under the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 vide letter of offer dated March 31, 2023, for acquisition of control of the Company and pursuant to Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) dated 06 January 2023, Mr. Vishnu Dutt Khandelwal and Mr. Sandeep Khandelwal became New Promoters/ part of Promoter Group of the Company and the existing Promoter Group ceased to be the Promoters of the Company. Accordingly, with the Change in the Promoters of the Company, the control and management of the Company has been taken over by the New Promoters w.e.f. May 12, 2023. However, during current year 2023-24, with the acquisition of the Company by New Promoters, the Company is now focused to engage in manufacturing or dealing in all kinds of plastic and textile products, virgin or recycled, including spinning, knitting, weaving, garmenting etc.