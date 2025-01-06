iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ganga Papers India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

102
(-0.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ganga Papers India Ltd

Ganga Papers FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.54

2.08

1.52

1.28

Depreciation

-2.13

-2.08

-0.64

-0.85

Tax paid

-1.41

-0.21

-0.03

0.45

Working capital

10.65

10.33

-3.86

1.37

Other operating items

Operating

12.64

10.1

-3.01

2.25

Capital expenditure

0

24.2

0.1

0.29

Free cash flow

12.64

34.3

-2.9

2.55

Equity raised

8.19

2.82

-1.79

-5.28

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

21.08

27.74

27.2

16.42

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

41.92

64.87

22.49

13.69

Ganga Papers : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ganga Papers India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.