Ganga Papers India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.54
2.08
1.52
1.28
Depreciation
-2.13
-2.08
-0.64
-0.85
Tax paid
-1.41
-0.21
-0.03
0.45
Working capital
10.65
10.33
-3.86
1.37
Other operating items
Operating
12.64
10.1
-3.01
2.25
Capital expenditure
0
24.2
0.1
0.29
Free cash flow
12.64
34.3
-2.9
2.55
Equity raised
8.19
2.82
-1.79
-5.28
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
21.08
27.74
27.2
16.42
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
41.92
64.87
22.49
13.69
