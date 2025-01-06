iifl-logo-icon 1
Ganga Papers India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

176.6

139.61

101.62

80.87

yoy growth (%)

26.5

37.37

25.65

8.99

Raw materials

-126.18

-90.83

-72.81

-58.42

As % of sales

71.45

65.06

71.64

72.23

Employee costs

-1.62

-1.13

-1.02

-0.53

As % of sales

0.92

0.8

1

0.66

Other costs

-40.75

-40.8

-24.06

-18.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.07

29.22

23.67

22.44

Operating profit

8.03

6.84

3.72

3.76

OPM

4.54

4.9

3.66

4.66

Depreciation

-2.13

-2.08

-0.64

-0.85

Interest expense

-2.43

-3.36

-1.65

-1.7

Other income

2.07

0.68

0.09

0.07

Profit before tax

5.54

2.08

1.52

1.28

Taxes

-1.41

-0.21

-0.03

0.45

Tax rate

-25.43

-10.4

-2.61

35.26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.13

1.86

1.48

1.74

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.13

1.86

1.48

1.74

yoy growth (%)

121.69

25.2

-14.48

64.4

NPM

2.34

1.33

1.46

2.15

