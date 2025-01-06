Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
176.6
139.61
101.62
80.87
yoy growth (%)
26.5
37.37
25.65
8.99
Raw materials
-126.18
-90.83
-72.81
-58.42
As % of sales
71.45
65.06
71.64
72.23
Employee costs
-1.62
-1.13
-1.02
-0.53
As % of sales
0.92
0.8
1
0.66
Other costs
-40.75
-40.8
-24.06
-18.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.07
29.22
23.67
22.44
Operating profit
8.03
6.84
3.72
3.76
OPM
4.54
4.9
3.66
4.66
Depreciation
-2.13
-2.08
-0.64
-0.85
Interest expense
-2.43
-3.36
-1.65
-1.7
Other income
2.07
0.68
0.09
0.07
Profit before tax
5.54
2.08
1.52
1.28
Taxes
-1.41
-0.21
-0.03
0.45
Tax rate
-25.43
-10.4
-2.61
35.26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.13
1.86
1.48
1.74
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.13
1.86
1.48
1.74
yoy growth (%)
121.69
25.2
-14.48
64.4
NPM
2.34
1.33
1.46
2.15
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.