Ganga Papers India Ltd Share Price

102
(-0.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open103
  • Day's High103
  • 52 Wk High191.26
  • Prev. Close103
  • Day's Low100.1
  • 52 Wk Low 83
  • Turnover (lac)0.21
  • P/E71.53
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value27.58
  • EPS1.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)110.06
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ganga Papers India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

103

Prev. Close

103

Turnover(Lac.)

0.21

Day's High

103

Day's Low

100.1

52 Week's High

191.26

52 Week's Low

83

Book Value

27.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

110.06

P/E

71.53

EPS

1.44

Divi. Yield

0

Ganga Papers India Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Ganga Papers India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Ganga Papers India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.98%

Non-Promoter- 0.24%

Institutions: 0.24%

Non-Institutions: 24.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ganga Papers India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.79

10.79

10.79

10.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.32

16.84

13.59

8.23

Net Worth

29.11

27.63

24.38

19.02

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

176.6

139.61

101.62

80.87

yoy growth (%)

26.5

37.37

25.65

8.99

Raw materials

-126.18

-90.83

-72.81

-58.42

As % of sales

71.45

65.06

71.64

72.23

Employee costs

-1.62

-1.13

-1.02

-0.53

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.54

2.08

1.52

1.28

Depreciation

-2.13

-2.08

-0.64

-0.85

Tax paid

-1.41

-0.21

-0.03

0.45

Working capital

10.65

10.33

-3.86

1.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.5

37.37

25.65

8.99

Op profit growth

17.43

83.5

-1.08

12.45

EBIT growth

46.59

71.06

6.48

5.7

Net profit growth

121.69

25.2

-14.48

64.4

No Record Found

Ganga Papers India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,386.4

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

423.05

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

562.75

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

304.95

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.25

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ganga Papers India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Ramesh Chaudhary

Executive Director & MD

Sandeep Kanoria

Non Executive Director

Amit Chaudhary

Non Executive Women Director

Sadhana Kanoria

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanjeev Jalan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sharwan Kumar Kanodia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anjani Kumar Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ratan Kumar Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Amit Kapoor

Independent Director

Shreyash Agrawal

Independent Director

Surya Prakash Agrawal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ganga Papers India Ltd

Summary

Ganga Papers India Limited (formerly known as Kasat Paper and Pulp Limited) was incorporated in March 1985 as a Private Limited Company by Shriram R Kasat and Shrikant M Kasat. It was converted into a Public Limited Company in December, 1992. During the year 2007, the Company changed its name from Kasat Paper & Pulp Limited to Ganga Papers India Limited.Engaged in the manufacture of different types of kraft paper including special quality kraft paper, and high grade kraft paper, the Company commenced commercial production in 1987, with an installed capacity of 6000 tpa. Kraft paper is used for the manufacture of corrugated cartons and boxes. In 1990-91, KPPL undertook an expansion project to increase the installed capacity from 6000 tpa to 12,000 tpa. Again the capacity was increased by 3000 tpa to take the total installed capacity to 15,000 tpa in 1993-94. In Sep.93, the company established Unipack Containers and Carton Products, a joint venture with a resident of the UAE, in Dubai, for the manufacture of corrugated printed cartons, sheets and trays. The company holds a 49% stake in the joint venture in Dubai.KPPL is setting up manufacturing facilities for the manufacture of 10,000-tpa of newsprint and 5000-tpa of white writing/printing paper. In order to part-finance this project, it came out with a public issue of 28,33,340 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at a premium of Rs 20 per share aggregating Rs 8,50,00,200, in Apr.96. The company is also setting up a
Company FAQs

What is the Ganga Papers India Ltd share price today?

The Ganga Papers India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹102 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ganga Papers India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ganga Papers India Ltd is ₹110.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ganga Papers India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ganga Papers India Ltd is 71.53 and 3.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ganga Papers India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ganga Papers India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ganga Papers India Ltd is ₹83 and ₹191.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ganga Papers India Ltd?

Ganga Papers India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.62%, 3 Years at 13.55%, 1 Year at 18.43%, 6 Month at -0.10%, 3 Month at -10.32% and 1 Month at -2.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ganga Papers India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ganga Papers India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.98 %
Institutions - 0.25 %
Public - 24.77 %

