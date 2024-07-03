SectorPaper
Open₹103
Prev. Close₹103
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.21
Day's High₹103
Day's Low₹100.1
52 Week's High₹191.26
52 Week's Low₹83
Book Value₹27.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)110.06
P/E71.53
EPS1.44
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.79
10.79
10.79
10.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.32
16.84
13.59
8.23
Net Worth
29.11
27.63
24.38
19.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
176.6
139.61
101.62
80.87
yoy growth (%)
26.5
37.37
25.65
8.99
Raw materials
-126.18
-90.83
-72.81
-58.42
As % of sales
71.45
65.06
71.64
72.23
Employee costs
-1.62
-1.13
-1.02
-0.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.54
2.08
1.52
1.28
Depreciation
-2.13
-2.08
-0.64
-0.85
Tax paid
-1.41
-0.21
-0.03
0.45
Working capital
10.65
10.33
-3.86
1.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.5
37.37
25.65
8.99
Op profit growth
17.43
83.5
-1.08
12.45
EBIT growth
46.59
71.06
6.48
5.7
Net profit growth
121.69
25.2
-14.48
64.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,386.4
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
423.05
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
562.75
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
304.95
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.25
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Ramesh Chaudhary
Executive Director & MD
Sandeep Kanoria
Non Executive Director
Amit Chaudhary
Non Executive Women Director
Sadhana Kanoria
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjeev Jalan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sharwan Kumar Kanodia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anjani Kumar Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ratan Kumar Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Amit Kapoor
Independent Director
Shreyash Agrawal
Independent Director
Surya Prakash Agrawal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ganga Papers India Ltd
Summary
Ganga Papers India Limited (formerly known as Kasat Paper and Pulp Limited) was incorporated in March 1985 as a Private Limited Company by Shriram R Kasat and Shrikant M Kasat. It was converted into a Public Limited Company in December, 1992. During the year 2007, the Company changed its name from Kasat Paper & Pulp Limited to Ganga Papers India Limited.Engaged in the manufacture of different types of kraft paper including special quality kraft paper, and high grade kraft paper, the Company commenced commercial production in 1987, with an installed capacity of 6000 tpa. Kraft paper is used for the manufacture of corrugated cartons and boxes. In 1990-91, KPPL undertook an expansion project to increase the installed capacity from 6000 tpa to 12,000 tpa. Again the capacity was increased by 3000 tpa to take the total installed capacity to 15,000 tpa in 1993-94. In Sep.93, the company established Unipack Containers and Carton Products, a joint venture with a resident of the UAE, in Dubai, for the manufacture of corrugated printed cartons, sheets and trays. The company holds a 49% stake in the joint venture in Dubai.KPPL is setting up manufacturing facilities for the manufacture of 10,000-tpa of newsprint and 5000-tpa of white writing/printing paper. In order to part-finance this project, it came out with a public issue of 28,33,340 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at a premium of Rs 20 per share aggregating Rs 8,50,00,200, in Apr.96. The company is also setting up a
Read More
The Ganga Papers India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹102 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ganga Papers India Ltd is ₹110.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ganga Papers India Ltd is 71.53 and 3.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ganga Papers India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ganga Papers India Ltd is ₹83 and ₹191.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ganga Papers India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.62%, 3 Years at 13.55%, 1 Year at 18.43%, 6 Month at -0.10%, 3 Month at -10.32% and 1 Month at -2.42%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.