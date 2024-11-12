Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

GANGA PAPERS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half-year ended 30th September 2024 and to consider any other business if any. Further in accordance with SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 as amended and in accordance with Companys Code of Conduct of Insider Trading Trading Window was closed from 01st October 2024 and shall re-open after 48 hours on the announcement of Financial Results. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 We wish to inform that Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e., November 12, 2024 transacted the businesses, amongst others: - Approved and taken on records the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon in accordance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (Annexures attached)and Noted the Compliances with Stock Exchange for the quarter ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

GANGA PAPERS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 and to consider other Business if any. Further in accordance with SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 as amended and Companys Code of conduct of Insider Trading the Trading window was closed from July 01 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of Financial Results. The Board of Directors in the meeting held on Tuesday 13th August 2024, has approved below: 1. Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. Approved the appointment of Mr. Shreyash Agrawal ( DIN: 10721615) and Mr. Surya Prakash Agrawal ( DIN: 10725656) as an Additional Director in the category of Non Executive Independent Director of the Company Subject to approval of Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General meeting of the Company. 3. Further outcomes have been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 18 May 2024

GANGA PAPERS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and any other matters in pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulation 2015. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015_Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024 regarding consideration of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015 Intimation of appointments of secretarial auditor, cost auditor and internal auditor Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015 Intimation of appointments of secretarial auditor, cost auditor and internal auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Apr 2024 15 Apr 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Intimation for Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer - Ms. Prerna Maheshwari.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024