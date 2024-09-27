Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 34 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclose of following, which are being sent to the members of the Company. 1. Notice of the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 at 09:30 A.M. IST at the Registered Office of the Company at 241, Village Bebedohal, Tal. Maval, Pune - 410506. 2. Integrated Annual Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we enclose herewith the Voting Result and Consolidated Scrutinizers Report on business transacted at the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27th September 2024 at 09:30 AM at the registered office of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)