iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ganges Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

180.01
(-5.88%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ganges Securities Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

521.19

423.21

595.63

54.65

Net Worth

531.19

433.21

605.63

64.65

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

2.63

2.47

Deferred Tax Liability Net

18.44

0

10.58

0

Total Liabilities

549.63

433.21

618.84

67.12

Fixed Assets

0.96

1.01

1.08

0.51

Intangible Assets

Investments

509.23

399.71

570.09

60.9

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

2.14

0

Networking Capital

17.04

17.78

38.46

0.45

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

17.26

18.02

38.92

0.77

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.03

-0.32

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.21

-0.24

-0.43

0

Cash

22.42

14.71

7.08

5.28

Total Assets

549.65

433.21

618.85

67.14

Ganges Securitie : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ganges Securities Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.