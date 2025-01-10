Ganges Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
521.19
423.21
595.63
54.65
Net Worth
531.19
433.21
605.63
64.65
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
2.63
2.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
18.44
0
10.58
0
Total Liabilities
549.63
433.21
618.84
67.12
Fixed Assets
0.96
1.01
1.08
0.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
509.23
399.71
570.09
60.9
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
2.14
0
Networking Capital
17.04
17.78
38.46
0.45
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
17.26
18.02
38.92
0.77
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.03
-0.32
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.21
-0.24
-0.43
0
Cash
22.42
14.71
7.08
5.28
Total Assets
549.65
433.21
618.85
67.14
