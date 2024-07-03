iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ganges Securities Ltd Quarterly Results

198.01
(2.02%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

15.16

7.72

2.64

12.97

13.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15.16

7.72

2.64

12.97

13.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.18

0.12

0.29

0.65

0.17

Total Income

15.33

7.84

2.92

13.62

13.5

Total Expenditure

6.22

6.09

7.03

11.66

4.49

PBIDT

9.11

1.75

-4.11

1.96

9.01

Interest

0

0

0.01

0.01

0

PBDT

9.11

1.75

-4.12

1.95

9.01

Depreciation

0.19

0.19

0.19

0.2

0.2

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.52

0.33

-0.31

0.25

2.14

Deferred Tax

0.17

0.09

0.01

0.16

0

Reported Profit After Tax

7.22

1.14

-4.01

1.34

6.67

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

7.22

1.14

-4.01

1.34

6.67

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

7.22

1.14

-4.01

1.34

6.67

EPS (Unit Curr.)

7.22

1.14

-4.01

1.34

6.67

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10

10

10

10

10

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

60.09

22.66

-155.68

15.11

67.59

PBDTM(%)

60.09

22.66

-156.06

15.03

67.59

PATM(%)

47.62

14.76

-151.89

10.33

50.03

Ganges Securitie: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ganges Securities Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.