Ganges Securities Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
15.16
7.72
2.64
12.97
13.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15.16
7.72
2.64
12.97
13.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.18
0.12
0.29
0.65
0.17
Total Income
15.33
7.84
2.92
13.62
13.5
Total Expenditure
6.22
6.09
7.03
11.66
4.49
PBIDT
9.11
1.75
-4.11
1.96
9.01
Interest
0
0
0.01
0.01
0
PBDT
9.11
1.75
-4.12
1.95
9.01
Depreciation
0.19
0.19
0.19
0.2
0.2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.52
0.33
-0.31
0.25
2.14
Deferred Tax
0.17
0.09
0.01
0.16
0
Reported Profit After Tax
7.22
1.14
-4.01
1.34
6.67
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
7.22
1.14
-4.01
1.34
6.67
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
7.22
1.14
-4.01
1.34
6.67
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.22
1.14
-4.01
1.34
6.67
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10
10
10
10
10
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
60.09
22.66
-155.68
15.11
67.59
PBDTM(%)
60.09
22.66
-156.06
15.03
67.59
PATM(%)
47.62
14.76
-151.89
10.33
50.03
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.