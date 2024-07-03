iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ganges Securities Ltd Share Price

203.65
(1.53%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open202.12
  • Day's High206
  • 52 Wk High230.08
  • Prev. Close200.58
  • Day's Low200.52
  • 52 Wk Low 111.1
  • Turnover (lac)7.1
  • P/E44.54
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value534.37
  • EPS4.6
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)203.73
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ganges Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

202.12

Prev. Close

200.58

Turnover(Lac.)

7.1

Day's High

206

Day's Low

200.52

52 Week's High

230.08

52 Week's Low

111.1

Book Value

534.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

203.73

P/E

44.54

EPS

4.6

Divi. Yield

0

Ganges Securities Ltd Corporate Action

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2024

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ganges Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ganges Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:37 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.63%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 33.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ganges Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

521.19

423.21

595.63

54.65

Net Worth

531.19

433.21

605.63

64.65

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

0.11

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

0

EBIT growth

0

Net profit growth

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

34.82

41.24

34.28

34.81

31.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

34.82

41.24

34.28

34.81

31.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.28

2.07

1.75

0.51

0.27

View Annually Results

Ganges Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ganges Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Arun Kumar Newar

Chairperson

Nandini Nopany

Independent Director

Dhiraj Ramakant Banka

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vijaya Agarwala

Independent Director

Chhedi Lal Agarwal

Managing Director

Urvi Mittal

Director

BRIJ MOHAN AGARWAL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ganges Securities Ltd

Summary

Ganges Securities Limited (GSL), a part of K K Birla Group of Industries, was incorporated on March 30, 2015. The main objective of the Company is to invest / deal in securities mainly of group companies and in immovable properties. The Company acts as an Unregistered Core Investment Company (CIC) as per RBI guidelines via letter dated 19th January, 2024.In 2016-17, through the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd, The Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd, Palash Securities Ltd, Allahabad Canning Ltd, the Company, Cinnatolliah Tea Ltd, Vaishali Sugar & Energy Ltd, Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd and Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd and their respective shareholders and creditors, all the Tea Garden and Investment business undertakings of Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Limited was transferred to and vested with the Company and thereafter, tea business unit of the Company was transferred to its Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Cinnatolliah Tea Limited as a going concern effective from 1st April, 2015 and the said Scheme became effective from March 23, 2017. Pursuant to transfer of investment undertaking, Cinnatolliah Tea Limited and Uttar Pradesh Trading Company Limited became the wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company in 2016-17. Pursuant to the Scheme, the Company issued 10,003,687 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 10 each to the shareholders of UGSIL, in the ratio of 77 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each of the Company for every 89 equity shares of the face va
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ganges Securities Ltd share price today?

The Ganges Securities Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹203.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ganges Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ganges Securities Ltd is ₹203.73 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ganges Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ganges Securities Ltd is 44.54 and 0.30 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ganges Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ganges Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ganges Securities Ltd is ₹111.1 and ₹230.08 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ganges Securities Ltd?

Ganges Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.42%, 3 Years at 31.09%, 1 Year at 65.17%, 6 Month at 11.82%, 3 Month at 19.00% and 1 Month at -6.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ganges Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ganges Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.64 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 33.34 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ganges Securities Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.