SectorFinance
Open₹202.12
Prev. Close₹200.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.1
Day's High₹206
Day's Low₹200.52
52 Week's High₹230.08
52 Week's Low₹111.1
Book Value₹534.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)203.73
P/E44.54
EPS4.6
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
521.19
423.21
595.63
54.65
Net Worth
531.19
433.21
605.63
64.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
0.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
0
EBIT growth
0
Net profit growth
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
34.82
41.24
34.28
34.81
31.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
34.82
41.24
34.28
34.81
31.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.28
2.07
1.75
0.51
0.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Arun Kumar Newar
Chairperson
Nandini Nopany
Independent Director
Dhiraj Ramakant Banka
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vijaya Agarwala
Independent Director
Chhedi Lal Agarwal
Managing Director
Urvi Mittal
Director
BRIJ MOHAN AGARWAL
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ganges Securities Ltd
Summary
Ganges Securities Limited (GSL), a part of K K Birla Group of Industries, was incorporated on March 30, 2015. The main objective of the Company is to invest / deal in securities mainly of group companies and in immovable properties. The Company acts as an Unregistered Core Investment Company (CIC) as per RBI guidelines via letter dated 19th January, 2024.In 2016-17, through the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd, The Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd, Palash Securities Ltd, Allahabad Canning Ltd, the Company, Cinnatolliah Tea Ltd, Vaishali Sugar & Energy Ltd, Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd and Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd and their respective shareholders and creditors, all the Tea Garden and Investment business undertakings of Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Limited was transferred to and vested with the Company and thereafter, tea business unit of the Company was transferred to its Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Cinnatolliah Tea Limited as a going concern effective from 1st April, 2015 and the said Scheme became effective from March 23, 2017. Pursuant to transfer of investment undertaking, Cinnatolliah Tea Limited and Uttar Pradesh Trading Company Limited became the wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company in 2016-17. Pursuant to the Scheme, the Company issued 10,003,687 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 10 each to the shareholders of UGSIL, in the ratio of 77 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each of the Company for every 89 equity shares of the face va
The Ganges Securities Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹203.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ganges Securities Ltd is ₹203.73 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ganges Securities Ltd is 44.54 and 0.30 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ganges Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ganges Securities Ltd is ₹111.1 and ₹230.08 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Ganges Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.42%, 3 Years at 31.09%, 1 Year at 65.17%, 6 Month at 11.82%, 3 Month at 19.00% and 1 Month at -6.62%.
