Summary

Ganges Securities Limited (GSL), a part of K K Birla Group of Industries, was incorporated on March 30, 2015. The main objective of the Company is to invest / deal in securities mainly of group companies and in immovable properties. The Company acts as an Unregistered Core Investment Company (CIC) as per RBI guidelines via letter dated 19th January, 2024.In 2016-17, through the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd, The Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd, Palash Securities Ltd, Allahabad Canning Ltd, the Company, Cinnatolliah Tea Ltd, Vaishali Sugar & Energy Ltd, Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd and Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd and their respective shareholders and creditors, all the Tea Garden and Investment business undertakings of Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Limited was transferred to and vested with the Company and thereafter, tea business unit of the Company was transferred to its Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Cinnatolliah Tea Limited as a going concern effective from 1st April, 2015 and the said Scheme became effective from March 23, 2017. Pursuant to transfer of investment undertaking, Cinnatolliah Tea Limited and Uttar Pradesh Trading Company Limited became the wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company in 2016-17. Pursuant to the Scheme, the Company issued 10,003,687 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 10 each to the shareholders of UGSIL, in the ratio of 77 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each of the Company for every 89 equity shares of the face va

