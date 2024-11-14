Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Ganges Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. This is for your information and records. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Ganges Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. This is for your information and records. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. August 14, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following: a. the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter year ended June 30, 2024. A copy of Unaudited Financial Results along with Auditors Limited Review Report thereon is enclosed for your records; b. appointment of M/s MR & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. M/s M R & Associates is a firm of Practising Company Secretaries set up in 1996 and is engaged in practice of corporate laws for over 27 years. The meeting commenced at 4:30 p.m. and concluded at 5:10 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 6 May 2024

Ganges Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 15 2024 inter alia to approve the Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31 2024 and recommendation of Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. Dividend(Cancelled) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 15/05/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. May 15, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following: a. the Audited Annual Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. A copy of Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report thereon and Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Listing Regulations, 2015 is enclosed for your records; b. appointment of Ms Vijaya Agarwala (ACS 38658) as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from May 16, 2024. Further, please note that the Board of Directors has not recommended any dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024 on the Equity Shares of the Company The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has inter alia considered and approved the appointment of Ms Vijaya Agarwala (ACS 38658) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from May 16, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Feb 2024 19 Feb 2024

This is to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has inter alia considered and approved the reappointment of Mr Chhedi Lal Agarwal, Independent Director and Mrs Urvi Mittal, Managing Director of the Company.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024