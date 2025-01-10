Garbi Finvest Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.73
11.73
11.73
11.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
60.7
60.93
56.59
26.92
Net Worth
72.43
72.66
68.32
38.65
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
72.43
72.66
68.32
38.65
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
45.53
48.25
40.41
7.37
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
26.89
24.36
-2.67
-1.44
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
30.05
27.29
0
0
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-3.15
-2.93
-2.67
-1.44
Cash
0.01
0.05
0.54
0.23
Total Assets
72.43
72.66
38.28
6.17
