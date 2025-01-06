Garbi Finvest Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.2
-0.79
-26.53
18.77
Other operating items
Operating
0.2
-0.79
-26.53
18.77
Capital expenditure
0.02
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.22
-0.79
-26.53
18.77
Equity raised
75.67
96.33
94.13
92.4
Investing
-22.9
-0.15
-1.95
-18.07
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
52.99
95.39
65.65
93.1
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.