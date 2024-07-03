iifl-logo-icon 1
Garbi Finvest Ltd Share Price

16.7
(0.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17
  • Day's High17
  • 52 Wk High36.66
  • Prev. Close16.56
  • Day's Low16.06
  • 52 Wk Low 12.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.74
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value64.74
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.59
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Garbi Finvest Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

17

Prev. Close

16.56

Turnover(Lac.)

0.74

Day's High

17

Day's Low

16.06

52 Week's High

36.66

52 Week's Low

12.2

Book Value

64.74

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.59

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Garbi Finvest Ltd Corporate Action

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Garbi Finvest Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Garbi Finvest Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.27%

Non-Promoter- 40.72%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Garbi Finvest Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.73

11.73

11.73

11.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

60.7

60.93

56.59

26.92

Net Worth

72.43

72.66

68.32

38.65

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.2

-0.79

-26.53

18.77

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Garbi Finvest Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Garbi Finvest Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rupesh kumar Pandey

Director

Kripa Shankar Mahawar

Independent Director

Sangita Kar

Company Secretary

Richa Agarwalla

Independent Director

Hetal Vasant Hakani

Additional Director

Harsh Singrodia

Additional Director

Ritu Mahawar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Garbi Finvest Ltd

Summary

Garbi Finvest Limited (formerly known as Golden Properties & Traders Ltd) was incorporated on 14 June, 1982 at Kolkata, West Bengal. The Company has been carrying on the business of Non-Banking Financial Activities since the year 1998. The Company changed its name from Golden Properties & Traders Ltd to Garbi Finvest Limited through proposed approval certificate dated August 12, 2016. The Companys main business activities are Investment Activities including advancing and financing activity. The Company is registered Non-Banking Finance Company registered with Reserve Bank Of India and it presently has no branches.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Garbi Finvest Ltd share price today?

The Garbi Finvest Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Garbi Finvest Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Garbi Finvest Ltd is ₹19.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Garbi Finvest Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Garbi Finvest Ltd is 0 and 0.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Garbi Finvest Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Garbi Finvest Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Garbi Finvest Ltd is ₹12.2 and ₹36.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Garbi Finvest Ltd?

Garbi Finvest Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.64%, 3 Years at -9.10%, 1 Year at -44.62%, 6 Month at -5.96%, 3 Month at -2.87% and 1 Month at 0.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Garbi Finvest Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Garbi Finvest Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.28 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.72 %

