SectorFinance
Open₹17
Prev. Close₹16.56
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.74
Day's High₹17
Day's Low₹16.06
52 Week's High₹36.66
52 Week's Low₹12.2
Book Value₹64.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.59
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.73
11.73
11.73
11.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
60.7
60.93
56.59
26.92
Net Worth
72.43
72.66
68.32
38.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.2
-0.79
-26.53
18.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rupesh kumar Pandey
Director
Kripa Shankar Mahawar
Independent Director
Sangita Kar
Company Secretary
Richa Agarwalla
Independent Director
Hetal Vasant Hakani
Additional Director
Harsh Singrodia
Additional Director
Ritu Mahawar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Garbi Finvest Limited (formerly known as Golden Properties & Traders Ltd) was incorporated on 14 June, 1982 at Kolkata, West Bengal. The Company has been carrying on the business of Non-Banking Financial Activities since the year 1998. The Company changed its name from Golden Properties & Traders Ltd to Garbi Finvest Limited through proposed approval certificate dated August 12, 2016. The Companys main business activities are Investment Activities including advancing and financing activity. The Company is registered Non-Banking Finance Company registered with Reserve Bank Of India and it presently has no branches.
The Garbi Finvest Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Garbi Finvest Ltd is ₹19.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Garbi Finvest Ltd is 0 and 0.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Garbi Finvest Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Garbi Finvest Ltd is ₹12.2 and ₹36.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Garbi Finvest Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.64%, 3 Years at -9.10%, 1 Year at -44.62%, 6 Month at -5.96%, 3 Month at -2.87% and 1 Month at 0.79%.
