Garbi Finvest Ltd Summary

Garbi Finvest Limited (formerly known as Golden Properties & Traders Ltd) was incorporated on 14 June, 1982 at Kolkata, West Bengal. The Company has been carrying on the business of Non-Banking Financial Activities since the year 1998. The Company changed its name from Golden Properties & Traders Ltd to Garbi Finvest Limited through proposed approval certificate dated August 12, 2016. The Companys main business activities are Investment Activities including advancing and financing activity. The Company is registered Non-Banking Finance Company registered with Reserve Bank Of India and it presently has no branches.