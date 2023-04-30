To

The Members,

Your directors are pleased to present the Fourty Second Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The financial performance of the Company for the year under review along with previous year figures is summarized below:

Particulars Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operations and other income 430.39 676.37 Less: Total Expenses 426.16 85.58 Profit/(Loss) before Tax 4.24 590.79 Less: Tax Expenses: 48.71 57.02 Current Deferred Taxes for earlier years 45.36 99.68 Profit / (Loss) after Tax (89.84) 434.09 Other Comprehensive Income 66.50 _ Total comprehensive Income for the year (net of tax) (23.33) 434.09 Profit & Loss Account (Opening Balance) 764.29 415.72 Less: - Profit/ (Loss) transferred to Special Reserves 4.67 (85.51) Surplus/(Deficit) in Statement of Profit & Loss 745.62 764.29 Earnings per equity share (0.20) 3.70

2. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The extracts of Annual Return pursuant to the provisions of section 92(3) read with Rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 is furnished in Annexure-A attached to this Report.

3. NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS CONDUCTED DURING THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW

The Board of Directors met 6 (Six) times on 30.04.2023, 30.05.2023, 14.08.2023, 21.08.2023, 14.11,2023 and 13.02.2024 during the year under review as detailed in Point 3 of Corporate Governance Report annexed to this report.

4. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT IN TERMS OF SECTION 134(3)(c) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

Your directors confirm that:

(i) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departure;

(ii) Appropriate accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and have made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company as on March 31, 2024 and profit of the company for the year ended March 31, 2024;

(iii) Proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(iv) The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(v) The annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis;

(vi) The directors have devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

5. AUDITORS & AUDIT REPORTS

The Chairman informed that M/s Kushal S Poonia & Co, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 156576W), shall be appointed as the Statutory Auditor of the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of 45th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2027, in place of the retiring Auditor of the Company.

Pursuant to the provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, M/s KSN & Company, Practicing Company Secretaries, were appointed to carry out Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report forms part of this report marked as Annexure-B.

6. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 186(11) of the Companies Act, 2013, loans given and acquisition of securities by a Non-Banking Financial Company in the ordinary course of its business are exempted from compliance requirements of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, the requisite disclosure requirement is not applicable to the company.

7. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES

The disclosure related to Related Party Transactions in Form AOC-2 under Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not required to be provided as there has been no such related party transaction during the year under review as per Section 188 and other relevant rules and provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

8. BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE COMPANYS WORKING DURING THE YEAR

The Company was incorporated on 14th day of June, 1982 having CIN L65100MH1982PLC295894 in Kolkata, West Bengal. The Company has been carrying on the business of Non-Banking Financial Activities since the year 1998.

9. RESERVES

The Company has not transferred any amount to Special Reserve as mandated under section 45IC of the RBI Act, 1934 in the financial year 2023-24, as the net profit for the year was negative.

10. DIVIDEND

The board has decided to retain its earnings for future endeavors. Hence, no dividend has been recommended by the Board for the year ended March 31, 2024.

11. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED BETWEEN THE ENDS OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THIS FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

There is no Material change in the Financial Position of the Company since Balance Sheet date which will affect the Company.

12. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Since the company is a service provider company, the details to be provided pursuant to section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 in regard to Conservation of Energy and Technology Absorption is not applicable to the company.

There had been NIL Foreign exchange earnings and foreign exchange outgo in the company during the year under review.

13. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

Financing activity is the business of management of risks, which in turn is the function of the appropriate credit models and the robust systems and operations. Your Company continues to focus on the above two maxims, and is always eager to improve upon the same.

The Board has framed a Risk Management Policy for the Company in order to detect, mitigate and prevent risk both internal and peripheral arising to the Company. The Board makes regular assessment and monitoring of the same policy time to time in order to be at par with changing situations, scenarios and circumstances of the market.

14. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY POLICY

The Company does not fall under the criteria of making contributions towards various activities of Corporate Social Responsibility as envisaged under Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013.

15. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

There had been no change in the nature of business of the company during the year.

16. DETAILS OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Ms. Ruchi Nagori (DIN: 07813731) is eligible to retire by rotation in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Board has received the declaration as required under Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 affirming that she is not disqualified for being appointed as director of the company. The Board hereby recommends the said appointment for your approval. As required pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 36(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 a brief resume of Ms. Ruchi Nagori, nature of her expertise, relationships between directors inter-se, list of listed companies in which she holds the directorship and membership of committees of the forms part of the Corporate Governance Report annexed herewith.

The company has received declaration from all the Independent Directors that they meet the criteria of Independence as envisaged under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 read with SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

17. ANNUAL EVALUATION OF BOARD, ITS COMMITTEES AND DIRECTORS

The company has devised a policy for performance evaluation of the individual directors, board and its committees, which includes criteria for performance evaluation.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3) (p) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17(10) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as working of the committees of the board. The Board performance was evaluated based on inputs received from all the directors after considering criteria such as board composition/ structure, effectiveness of board/ committee processes and information provided to the board, etc. A separate meeting of the Independent Directors was also held during the year for evaluation of performance of non independent directors.

18. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board has devised a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Employees and their remuneration. The committee has formulated the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director. The policy on the above is attached herewith as Annexure-C.

19. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The company is complying with corporate governance standards as envisaged under various provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and has formed a framework in this regard. The corporate governance report has been attached herewith and marked as Annexure-D.

A certificate from Statutory Auditor of the Company M/s Sanjay Murarka & Associates, Chartered Accountants conforming compliance to the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under para E of Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is enclosed to this report.

20. VIGIL MECHANISM

In accordance with section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has formulated a Vigil Mechanism Policy to address the genuine concerns, if any, of the directors and employees. Detail regarding the said policy has been given in Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this report.

21. DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY / JOINT VENTURE / ASSOCIATE COMPANY

The Company does not have any Subsidiary or Associate Company neither has it entered into any Joint Venture during the year under review. Thus the particulars of Subsidiary/ Associate/ Joint Venture of the company as required pursuant to the provisions of section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not required for the year under review.

22. DEPOSITS

Since the Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company, therefore the provisions related to Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

The company has not accepted any deposit from public during the year under review as envisaged under the provisions of section 45S of the RBI Act, 1934.

23. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS/ COURTS/ TRIBUNALS

To the best of our knowledge the Company has not received any such order by Regulators, Courts or Tribunals during the year under review which may impact the Going Concern status or the Companys operations in future during year under review. The Company has complied with all the requirements of the Uniform Listing Agreement/ Listing Regulations with the Stock Exchanges as well as regulations and guidelines of SEBI.

24. STATEMENT IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENT RULE 8 OF COMPANY (ACCOUNTS) RULES, 2014}

The Company has adequate Internal Financial Control System commensurate with the operations of the company including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information and to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules and regulations.

25. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

The disclosures to be provided pursuant to section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 has been provided herewith marked as Annexure-E.

26. FRAUD REPORTING (REQUIRED BY THE COMPANIES AMENDMENT ACT, 2015)

The Company has adopted best practices for fraud prevention and it follows confidential, anonymous reporting about fraud as defined under section 447 of the Companies Act, 2013 or abuse to the appropriate responsible officials of the Company. No fraud on or by the company has been reported by the Statutory Auditors.

27. ISSUE OF EQUITY SHARES WITH DIFFERENTIAL VOTING RIGHTS, SWEAT EQUITY, ESOS, ETC

The company has got no scheme passed for issue of equity shares based upon Employee Stock Option. Hence, the disclosures as required pursuant to Rule 12(9) of Companies (Share Capital & Debentures) Rules, 2014 is not applicable to the company for the year under review.

28. DISCLOSURE UNDER SEXUAL HARRASSEMNT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has zero tolerance towards sexual harassment at the workplace and has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition & redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition And Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules thereunder.

During the financial year 2023-24, the Company has not received any complaints of sexual harassment.

29. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors place on record their deep appreciation to employees at all levels for their hard work, dedication and commitment. The enthusiasm and unstinting efforts of the employees have enabled to remain at the forefront of the Company.

The Directors would like to thank shareholders, government agencies, bankers & all other business associates for their continued support during the year. We place on record our appreciation for the contributions made by the employees at all levels.