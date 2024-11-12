|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Garbi Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve intimation for board meeting scheduled on 12.11.2024 for approval of unaudited result for the quarter ended 30.09.2024. Board Meeting for adoption of unaudited financial results for quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 and Limited Review Report over the same by Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Garbi Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Garbi Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024) Please Find attached the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Resignation of Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|Garbi Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for board meeting for approval of audited result for the year ended 31.03.2024. AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT UNDER REGULATION 33 FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Outcome of Financial Result on 30th May, 2024 for the financial year 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Garbi Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 Outcome of Board Meeting & Declaration of Quarterly Financial Result. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
