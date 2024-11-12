iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Garbi Finvest Ltd Board Meeting

16.06
(4.97%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:57:00 AM

Garbi Finvest CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Garbi Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve intimation for board meeting scheduled on 12.11.2024 for approval of unaudited result for the quarter ended 30.09.2024. Board Meeting for adoption of unaudited financial results for quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 and Limited Review Report over the same by Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting22 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Garbi Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Garbi Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024) Please Find attached the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/08/2024)
Board Meeting19 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Resignation of Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
Garbi Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for board meeting for approval of audited result for the year ended 31.03.2024. AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT UNDER REGULATION 33 FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Outcome of Financial Result on 30th May, 2024 for the financial year 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.07.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Garbi Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 Outcome of Board Meeting & Declaration of Quarterly Financial Result. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Garbi Finvest: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Garbi Finvest Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.