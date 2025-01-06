Garg Furnace Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.49
-7.33
-1.39
-13.46
Depreciation
-1.47
-1.31
-1.31
-1.35
Tax paid
-0.06
0
1.26
0
Working capital
0.59
-38.77
3.14
-16.34
Other operating items
Operating
-2.44
-47.41
1.69
-31.16
Capital expenditure
-3.89
0.21
0.27
-15.37
Free cash flow
-6.33
-47.19
1.96
-46.53
Equity raised
18.38
5.88
0.75
27.84
Investing
-0.02
-1.85
0
-0.29
Financing
11.43
-38.1
26.14
16.41
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
23.46
-81.26
28.86
-2.57
