iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Garg Furnace Ltd Cash Flow Statement

277.9
(-5.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Garg Furnace Ltd

Garg Furnace FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.49

-7.33

-1.39

-13.46

Depreciation

-1.47

-1.31

-1.31

-1.35

Tax paid

-0.06

0

1.26

0

Working capital

0.59

-38.77

3.14

-16.34

Other operating items

Operating

-2.44

-47.41

1.69

-31.16

Capital expenditure

-3.89

0.21

0.27

-15.37

Free cash flow

-6.33

-47.19

1.96

-46.53

Equity raised

18.38

5.88

0.75

27.84

Investing

-0.02

-1.85

0

-0.29

Financing

11.43

-38.1

26.14

16.41

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

23.46

-81.26

28.86

-2.57

Garg Furnace : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Garg Furnace Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.