Garg Furnace Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

279.65
(1.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

119.35

98.52

65.66

53.53

yoy growth (%)

21.14

50.03

22.66

-40.54

Raw materials

-100.01

-87.69

-49.05

-42.91

As % of sales

83.79

89.01

74.71

80.17

Employee costs

-0.96

-1.54

-1.41

-0.87

As % of sales

0.8

1.57

2.15

1.63

Other costs

-18.28

-15.86

-19.59

-21.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.31

16.1

29.84

39.58

Operating profit

0.09

-6.59

-4.4

-11.45

OPM

0.07

-6.68

-6.7

-21.4

Depreciation

-1.47

-1.31

-1.31

-1.35

Interest expense

-0.34

-1.12

-0.67

-0.94

Other income

0.24

1.69

4.99

0.3

Profit before tax

-1.49

-7.33

-1.39

-13.46

Taxes

-0.06

0

1.26

0

Tax rate

4.18

0

-90.69

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.55

-7.33

-0.12

-13.46

Exceptional items

-3.15

10.91

0

-0.08

Net profit

-4.7

3.58

-0.12

-13.55

yoy growth (%)

-231.32

-2,856.3

-99.04

2.45

NPM

-3.94

3.63

-0.19

-25.31

