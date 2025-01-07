Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
119.35
98.52
65.66
53.53
yoy growth (%)
21.14
50.03
22.66
-40.54
Raw materials
-100.01
-87.69
-49.05
-42.91
As % of sales
83.79
89.01
74.71
80.17
Employee costs
-0.96
-1.54
-1.41
-0.87
As % of sales
0.8
1.57
2.15
1.63
Other costs
-18.28
-15.86
-19.59
-21.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.31
16.1
29.84
39.58
Operating profit
0.09
-6.59
-4.4
-11.45
OPM
0.07
-6.68
-6.7
-21.4
Depreciation
-1.47
-1.31
-1.31
-1.35
Interest expense
-0.34
-1.12
-0.67
-0.94
Other income
0.24
1.69
4.99
0.3
Profit before tax
-1.49
-7.33
-1.39
-13.46
Taxes
-0.06
0
1.26
0
Tax rate
4.18
0
-90.69
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.55
-7.33
-0.12
-13.46
Exceptional items
-3.15
10.91
0
-0.08
Net profit
-4.7
3.58
-0.12
-13.55
yoy growth (%)
-231.32
-2,856.3
-99.04
2.45
NPM
-3.94
3.63
-0.19
-25.31
