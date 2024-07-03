SectorSteel
Open₹292.4
Prev. Close₹292.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.95
Day's High₹292.85
Day's Low₹271
52 Week's High₹441.2
52 Week's Low₹247.2
Book Value₹144.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)150.31
P/E23.19
EPS12.63
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.33
4.01
4.01
4.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.38
16.69
10.72
4.47
Net Worth
48.71
20.7
14.73
8.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
119.35
98.52
65.66
53.53
yoy growth (%)
21.14
50.03
22.66
-40.54
Raw materials
-100.01
-87.69
-49.05
-42.91
As % of sales
83.79
89.01
74.71
80.17
Employee costs
-0.96
-1.54
-1.41
-0.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.49
-7.33
-1.39
-13.46
Depreciation
-1.47
-1.31
-1.31
-1.35
Tax paid
-0.06
0
1.26
0
Working capital
0.59
-38.77
3.14
-16.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.14
50.03
22.66
-40.54
Op profit growth
-101.42
49.67
-61.56
125.37
EBIT growth
-81.61
765.23
-94.26
109.98
Net profit growth
-231.32
-2,856.3
-99.04
2.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Devinder Garg
Whole-time Director
Vaneera Garg
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chandni Jain
Independent Director
Amandeep Kaur
Managing Director
Toshak Garg
Independent Director
PURTI KATYAL
Independent Director
Shruti Gupta
Summary
Incorporated in Dec.73 as a private limited company, Garg Furnace Ltd was converted into a public limited company in Feb.76. Promoted by Dharam Pal Garg and Jagdish Chand Garg, the Company manufacture and deal into Iron and Steel products such as M.S. Round, Ingot, Wire Rod etc. Its manufacturing plants are situated at Ludhiana, in Punjab. The company commenced operations in 1974 with a 1-tonne capacity arc furnace to manufacture steel casting. In 1981, the arc furnace was scrapped, as its technology was not so successful and during the same year, it installed a 0.5-metric tonne capacity induction melting furnace. In 1988, it added a rolling mill for the manufacture of MS hot rolled rounds. The melting capacity was increased in the years 1989, 1991, 1994 and again in Mar.93. In 1995, the company completed expansion-cum-forward integration plan to put up a new induction melting furnace to enhance its ingots manufacturing capacity from 48,000 tpa to 72,000 tpa and to also to set up a wire rod mill with an installed capacity of 30,000 tpa. It tapped the capital market in Apr.95 to part-finance the project. The 66KV Sub Station Project implemented was made operational during 2011-12.
The Garg Furnace Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹277.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Garg Furnace Ltd is ₹150.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Garg Furnace Ltd is 23.19 and 2.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Garg Furnace Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Garg Furnace Ltd is ₹247.2 and ₹441.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Garg Furnace Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 87.94%, 3 Years at 152.46%, 1 Year at 5.32%, 6 Month at 2.75%, 3 Month at -14.86% and 1 Month at -2.07%.
