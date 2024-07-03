iifl-logo-icon 1
Garg Furnace Ltd Share Price

277.9
(-5.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open292.4
  • Day's High292.85
  • 52 Wk High441.2
  • Prev. Close292.85
  • Day's Low271
  • 52 Wk Low 247.2
  • Turnover (lac)10.95
  • P/E23.19
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value144.78
  • EPS12.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)150.31
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Garg Furnace Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

292.4

Prev. Close

292.85

Turnover(Lac.)

10.95

Day's High

292.85

Day's Low

271

52 Week's High

441.2

52 Week's Low

247.2

Book Value

144.78

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

150.31

P/E

23.19

EPS

12.63

Divi. Yield

0

Garg Furnace Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Sep, 2024

19 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Garg Furnace Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Garg Furnace Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.36%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 50.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Garg Furnace Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.33

4.01

4.01

4.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

33.38

16.69

10.72

4.47

Net Worth

48.71

20.7

14.73

8.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

119.35

98.52

65.66

53.53

yoy growth (%)

21.14

50.03

22.66

-40.54

Raw materials

-100.01

-87.69

-49.05

-42.91

As % of sales

83.79

89.01

74.71

80.17

Employee costs

-0.96

-1.54

-1.41

-0.87

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.49

-7.33

-1.39

-13.46

Depreciation

-1.47

-1.31

-1.31

-1.35

Tax paid

-0.06

0

1.26

0

Working capital

0.59

-38.77

3.14

-16.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.14

50.03

22.66

-40.54

Op profit growth

-101.42

49.67

-61.56

125.37

EBIT growth

-81.61

765.23

-94.26

109.98

Net profit growth

-231.32

-2,856.3

-99.04

2.45

No Record Found

Garg Furnace Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Garg Furnace Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Devinder Garg

Whole-time Director

Vaneera Garg

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chandni Jain

Independent Director

Amandeep Kaur

Managing Director

Toshak Garg

Independent Director

PURTI KATYAL

Independent Director

Shruti Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Garg Furnace Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Dec.73 as a private limited company, Garg Furnace Ltd was converted into a public limited company in Feb.76. Promoted by Dharam Pal Garg and Jagdish Chand Garg, the Company manufacture and deal into Iron and Steel products such as M.S. Round, Ingot, Wire Rod etc. Its manufacturing plants are situated at Ludhiana, in Punjab. The company commenced operations in 1974 with a 1-tonne capacity arc furnace to manufacture steel casting. In 1981, the arc furnace was scrapped, as its technology was not so successful and during the same year, it installed a 0.5-metric tonne capacity induction melting furnace. In 1988, it added a rolling mill for the manufacture of MS hot rolled rounds. The melting capacity was increased in the years 1989, 1991, 1994 and again in Mar.93. In 1995, the company completed expansion-cum-forward integration plan to put up a new induction melting furnace to enhance its ingots manufacturing capacity from 48,000 tpa to 72,000 tpa and to also to set up a wire rod mill with an installed capacity of 30,000 tpa. It tapped the capital market in Apr.95 to part-finance the project. The 66KV Sub Station Project implemented was made operational during 2011-12.
Company FAQs

What is the Garg Furnace Ltd share price today?

The Garg Furnace Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹277.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Garg Furnace Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Garg Furnace Ltd is ₹150.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Garg Furnace Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Garg Furnace Ltd is 23.19 and 2.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Garg Furnace Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Garg Furnace Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Garg Furnace Ltd is ₹247.2 and ₹441.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Garg Furnace Ltd?

Garg Furnace Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 87.94%, 3 Years at 152.46%, 1 Year at 5.32%, 6 Month at 2.75%, 3 Month at -14.86% and 1 Month at -2.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Garg Furnace Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Garg Furnace Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.36 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 50.63 %

