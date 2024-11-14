Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024: The Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held on Thursday, November 14, 2024, have considered and approved the Un-audited financial results along with Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. The Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. The meeting commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:15 P.M.

Please make reference to our correspondence dated February 19, 2024 regarding allotment of 28,00,000 Convertible Warrants in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, October 01, 2024, inter-alia has considered and approved the allotment of 8,00,000 (Eight Lakhs only) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each upon conversion of the warrants at an issue price of Rs. 195/- (Rupees One Hundred and Ninety-Five only) each, including premium of Rs. 185/- each (as determined in accordance with the pricing guidelines prescribed under Chapter V of the SEBI ICDR Regulations) (the Issue Price)

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024: A meeting of the Board of Directors was scheduled to be held on Saturday 07th September 2024. The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on September 07, 2024 had inter alia considered relevant matters.

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024: A meeting of the Board of Directors was scheduled to be held on Tuesday 23rd July 2024 to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Three Months ended June 30 2024. The Board considered and approved the unaudited financial results of the company for the Quarter and Three Months ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon issued by M/s Ashwani & Associates, Statutory Auditors. Appointed Mrs. Shruti Gupta (DIN: 10310259) as an Additional Director of the Company (Non-Executive, Independent) on the Board w.e.f. 23 July, 2024, not liable to retire by rotation, who shall hold office up to the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting. Mrs. Shruti Gupta is appointed for a period of Five (5) consecutive years commencing from 23 July, 2024 subject to approval of shareholders. Approved and accepted the resignation of Mrs. Jyoti Batra (DIN: 10009491) as Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 23 July 2024, due to Personal reasons and pre-occupancy and consequently also ceased to be a member/chairman of various committees.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024: A Board Meeting of Directors was scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the company for the year ended 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors in their Meeting held on Thursday, May 30, 2024, have considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 along with the unmodified Auditors Report issued by M/s Ashwani & Associates, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

With reference to correspondence dated February 19, 2024 regarding allotment of 28,00,000 Convertible Warrants in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, March 28, 2024, inter-alia has considered and approved the allotment of 6,00,000 (Six Lakhs only) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each upon conversion of the warrants at an issue price of Rs. 195/- (Rupees One Hundred and Ninety-Five only) each, including premium of Rs. 185/- each (as determined in accordance with the pricing guidelines prescribed under Chapter V of the SEBI ICDR Regulations) (the Issue Price).

The Board of Directors has considered and approved the allotment of warrants on preferential basis.

