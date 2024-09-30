AGM 30/09/2024 Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Para a of Part-A of schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) regulations 2015, we are enclosing herewith summary of proceedings of 51st Annual general meeting of the Company held on Monday 30.09.2024 , 01.00 P.M at Registered Office (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) We would like to inform you that ath the 51st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Monday 30th september, 2024 at 01.00 P.M at the registered office of the Company sitauted at Kanganwal Road V.P.O Jugiana GT road, ludhiana 141120 Punjab, the Tweleve (12) items of business contained in the notice of the 51st AGM dated 07th September 2024 was transacted and approved by the members with requisite majority. The details of the combined voting results (which includes the results of e-voting and Ballot Forms at the Annual General Meeting) in the format prescribed under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) regulations 2015 along with Scrutinzers Report are enclosed as Annexure-1 and Annexure-II Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)