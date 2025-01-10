TO

THE MEMBERS OF

GARG FURNACE LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Garg Furnace Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2021, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2021, and total comprehensive loss (comprising of loss and other comprehensive loss), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements ofthe current period. These matters were addressed in the contextof our auditof the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report

S. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1- Allowance for Credit Losses as per Ind AS 109 on ‘Financial Instruments: Principal Audit Procedures: The Company determines the allowance for credit losses on the following basis: - Our audit procedures related to the allowance for credit losses for trade receivables included the following, among others: We tested the effectiveness of controls over the : - a) Historical loss experience, which is adjusted to reflect current and estimated future economic conditions. a) Development of the methodology for the allowance for credit losses, including consideration of the current and estimated future economic conditions. b) Consideration of Current and anticipated future economic conditions relating to the industries the Company deals with and the countries in which its suppliers and customers are situated. b) Completeness and accuracy of information used in the estimation of probability of default and c) Consideration of credit reports and other related credit information for its customers to estimate the probability of default in future. c) Computation of the allowance for credit losses in accordance with Ind AS 109. d) For the current year, estimates of possible effect from the pandemic relating to COVID-19. For a sample of customers: We identified allowance for credit losses as a key audit matter because of possible effects of COVID-19 pandemic. We tested the input data such as credit reports and other credit related information used in estimating the probability of default by comparing them to external and internal sources of information. (Refer Note 2 and Note 43(b)(iii) of the Financial Statements.) 2- Derecognition of carrying value of property, plant and equipment: Principal Audit Procedures: Property, plant and equipment totaling 1425.33 lakhs (2019-20: 1865.29 lakhs) as disclosed in Note 3 represent significant balances recorded in the statement of financial position. The Company describes the significant accounting policies in respect of property, plant and equipment in Note 2 to the financial statements. Our audit procedures related to derecognition of carrying value of property, plant and equipment included the following, among others: The derecognition of carrying amount of property, plant and equipment is done on i) disposal; or ii) when no future economic benefits are expected from its use or disposal a) We have evaluated the analysis made by the management in determination of carrying value of property, plant and equipment to be derecognized and ensure that these are consistent with the principles of Ind AS 16 on Property, Plant and Equipment. This requires significant judgement of the management to determine whether any future economic benefit is expected from use or disposal of property, plant and equipment. b) We assessed whether indicators of derecognition existed as at 31 March 2021 based on our knowledge of the business and the industry. During the year the management has derecognised carrying amount of property, plant and equipment amounting to 315.13 lakhs in the financial statements as no future economic benefits are expected from its use or disposal (refer note no. 32). c) We tested the effectiveness of controls in place over the property, plant and equipment and evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policies laid down in this regard, performed tests of details on carrying amount derecognized and its disposal proceeds, if any. In performing these substantive procedures, we assessed the judgements made by management including its decision that no future economic benefit are expected to flow from use or disposal of these properly, plant and equipment Since judgment of the management is required to determine derecognition of carrying value of property, plant and equipment, we have considered it to be a key audit matter. d) We tested the mathematical accuracy and computation of the carrying value of property, plant and equipment derecognised by using the same input data used by the Company. We found managements assessment in determining the carrying value of the property, plant and equipment to be reasonable.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and describe actions applicable in the applicable laws and regulations.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of our audit procedures in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguard.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (‘the Order) issued by Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in ‘Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income/ Loss), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2021 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2021 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements - Refer Note 36

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, if any, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Garg Furnace Limited of even date)

On the basis of such checks, as, we considered appropriate, and, according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

1. In respect of Fixed Assets:

a) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars Including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of the fixed assets at reasonable intervals. In accordance with this program, certain fixed assets were verified during the year, and, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. However, the Company has derecognised carrying amount of property, plant and equipment amounting to 315.13 lakhs in the financial statements as no future economic benefits are expected from its use or disposal.

c) The Company has all the original title deeds of immovable properties in its own name.

2. The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable, and, the discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory were not material.

3. The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(iii), (iii)(a), (iii)(b) and (iii)(c) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

4. According to the information and explanations given to us,

a. during the year, the Company has not given any loans, any guarantees or provided any securities, therefore the Company has complied with the provisions of the Section 185 of the Act.

b. the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in respect of the loans and investments made, and guarantees and security provided by it.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the Public. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(v) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

6. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of Cost records under section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of such records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

7. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and services tax, sales tax, service tax, excise duty, customs duty, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities, the extent of the arrears of outstanding statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are as follows:

Sr. No Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (in Rs.) Period to which amount relates 1. The Punjab Labour Welfare Fund Act, 1965 Punjab Labour Welfare Fund 174409/- Upto the year 2020-21 2. Punjab State Development Tax Act, 2018 Professional Tax 3000/- 2019-20

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of income-tax, cess, goods and services tax, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, customs duty and excise duty which have not been deposited on account of a dispute.

8. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to a financial institution, government, Bank or dues to debenture holders.

9. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (Including Debt instruments) and term loans.

10. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have, neither, come across any instance of fraud by the Company, or, any fraud on the company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor, have we been informed of such case by the management.

11. The Company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provision of clause 3(xii) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

13. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of sections 177 and 188 the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by Ind AS-24 Related Party Disclosures.

14. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. . Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(xiv) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company

15. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with them. . Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(xv) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

16. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(xvi) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Garg Furnace Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Garg Furnace Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2021 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2021, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.