iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gautam Gems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5
(-0.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:36:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gautam Gems Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

93.57

328.17

43.72

28.66

yoy growth (%)

-71.48

650.47

52.54

65,748.55

Raw materials

-92.76

-326.43

-42.93

-28.07

As % of sales

99.13

99.47

98.18

97.95

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.33

-0.31

-0.26

As % of sales

0.24

0.1

0.72

0.91

Other costs

-0.27

-1.16

-0.17

-0.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.28

0.35

0.38

0.51

Operating profit

0.3

0.24

0.3

0.17

OPM

0.33

0.07

0.69

0.61

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.1

-0.05

-0.05

Interest expense

-0.05

0

0

0

Other income

0.24

0.61

0

0

Profit before tax

0.41

0.74

0.24

0.12

Taxes

-0.07

-0.17

-0.07

-0.04

Tax rate

-17.61

-23.47

-28.48

-33.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.34

0.57

0.17

0.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.34

0.57

0.17

0.07

yoy growth (%)

-40.57

223.43

122.37

13,693.16

NPM

0.36

0.17

0.4

0.27

Gautam Gems : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gautam Gems Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.