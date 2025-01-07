Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
93.57
328.17
43.72
28.66
yoy growth (%)
-71.48
650.47
52.54
65,748.55
Raw materials
-92.76
-326.43
-42.93
-28.07
As % of sales
99.13
99.47
98.18
97.95
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.33
-0.31
-0.26
As % of sales
0.24
0.1
0.72
0.91
Other costs
-0.27
-1.16
-0.17
-0.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.28
0.35
0.38
0.51
Operating profit
0.3
0.24
0.3
0.17
OPM
0.33
0.07
0.69
0.61
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.1
-0.05
-0.05
Interest expense
-0.05
0
0
0
Other income
0.24
0.61
0
0
Profit before tax
0.41
0.74
0.24
0.12
Taxes
-0.07
-0.17
-0.07
-0.04
Tax rate
-17.61
-23.47
-28.48
-33.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.34
0.57
0.17
0.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.34
0.57
0.17
0.07
yoy growth (%)
-40.57
223.43
122.37
13,693.16
NPM
0.36
0.17
0.4
0.27
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.