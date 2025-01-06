iifl-logo-icon 1
Gautam Gems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.13
(-2.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Gautam Gems Ltd

Gautam Gems FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.41

0.74

0.24

0.12

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.1

-0.05

-0.05

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.17

-0.07

-0.04

Working capital

3.79

1.24

0.28

12.81

Other operating items

Operating

4.04

1.71

0.41

12.83

Capital expenditure

1.81

0.21

-0.2

0.25

Free cash flow

5.85

1.92

0.21

13.08

Equity raised

16.13

14.99

14.69

12.77

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

6.58

0.85

0.26

0.12

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

28.57

17.76

15.16

25.97

