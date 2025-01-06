Gautam Gems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.41
0.74
0.24
0.12
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.1
-0.05
-0.05
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.17
-0.07
-0.04
Working capital
3.79
1.24
0.28
12.81
Other operating items
Operating
4.04
1.71
0.41
12.83
Capital expenditure
1.81
0.21
-0.2
0.25
Free cash flow
5.85
1.92
0.21
13.08
Equity raised
16.13
14.99
14.69
12.77
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
6.58
0.85
0.26
0.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
28.57
17.76
15.16
25.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.