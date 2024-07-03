SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹5.05
Prev. Close₹5.24
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.07
Day's High₹5.3
Day's Low₹5.05
52 Week's High₹12.5
52 Week's Low₹4.76
Book Value₹12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.79
P/E34.93
EPS0.15
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
42.85
19.08
10.07
10.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.18
5.45
4.24
3.83
Net Worth
51.03
24.53
14.31
13.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
93.57
328.17
43.72
28.66
yoy growth (%)
-71.48
650.47
52.54
65,748.55
Raw materials
-92.76
-326.43
-42.93
-28.07
As % of sales
99.13
99.47
98.18
97.95
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.33
-0.31
-0.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.41
0.74
0.24
0.12
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.1
-0.05
-0.05
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.17
-0.07
-0.04
Working capital
3.79
1.24
0.28
12.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-71.48
650.47
52.54
65,748.55
Op profit growth
27.07
-20.56
73.66
19,889.32
EBIT growth
-37.65
200.43
106.42
13,658.87
Net profit growth
-40.57
223.43
122.37
13,693.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,449.2
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
778.55
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.9
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Gautam P Sheth
Whole-time Director
Nidhi G Sheth
Chairman & Independent Directo
Pravin M Parekh
Director
Harshit Hasmukhbhai Vadecha
Independent Director
Umesh Gor
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Krina Thakka
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gautam Gems Ltd
Summary
Gautam Gems Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Gautam Gems Private Limited on February 18, 2014. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Company and name was changed to Gautam Gems Limited (GGL) on August 16, 2017.The Company has been principally incorporated as a Manufacturer and Trader of rough and polished diamonds. Mr. Gautam P Sheth and Nidhi G Sheth are present Promoters in diamond business. The Company is located in Surat, which is the diamond hub of India. The Company sells diamonds of multiple category, shape, cut, size and color. The range of diamonds the company manufactures and trades in purely depends on the demand and supply of diamonds in the local markets. Primarily, Round Brilliant and All Fancy shape, 0.18 carats upto 15.00 carats Size and D to N color with all type of Fancy color diamonds are demanded by the customers. The Company maintains stock of its various shaped diamonds depending on the customer demand. The Company procure diamonds from suppliers based in the domestic market. The polished diamonds of the Company are majorly purchased by jewellery manufacturers, jewellery wholesalers, jewellery retailers, jewellery traders, diamond wholesalers, diamond retailers and rough diamonds are majorly purchased by rough diamond traders and diamond manufacturers.In order to compete in the diamond market, Company has created and maintained an independent sales and distribution network for the products wit
Read More
The Gautam Gems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.09 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gautam Gems Ltd is ₹20.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gautam Gems Ltd is 34.93 and 0.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gautam Gems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gautam Gems Ltd is ₹4.76 and ₹12.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gautam Gems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -35.61%, 3 Years at -23.43%, 1 Year at -53.50%, 6 Month at -38.79%, 3 Month at -36.87% and 1 Month at -5.59%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.