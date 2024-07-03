iifl-logo-icon 1
Gautam Gems Ltd Share Price

5.09
(-2.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:05:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.05
  • Day's High5.3
  • 52 Wk High12.5
  • Prev. Close5.24
  • Day's Low5.05
  • 52 Wk Low 4.76
  • Turnover (lac)1.07
  • P/E34.93
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12
  • EPS0.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20.79
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Gautam Gems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

5.05

Prev. Close

5.24

Turnover(Lac.)

1.07

Day's High

5.3

Day's Low

5.05

52 Week's High

12.5

52 Week's Low

4.76

Book Value

12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20.79

P/E

34.93

EPS

0.15

Divi. Yield

0

Gautam Gems Ltd Corporate Action

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

Gautam Gems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gautam Gems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.54%

Non-Promoter- 65.45%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 65.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gautam Gems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

42.85

19.08

10.07

10.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.18

5.45

4.24

3.83

Net Worth

51.03

24.53

14.31

13.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

93.57

328.17

43.72

28.66

yoy growth (%)

-71.48

650.47

52.54

65,748.55

Raw materials

-92.76

-326.43

-42.93

-28.07

As % of sales

99.13

99.47

98.18

97.95

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.33

-0.31

-0.26

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.41

0.74

0.24

0.12

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.1

-0.05

-0.05

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.17

-0.07

-0.04

Working capital

3.79

1.24

0.28

12.81

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-71.48

650.47

52.54

65,748.55

Op profit growth

27.07

-20.56

73.66

19,889.32

EBIT growth

-37.65

200.43

106.42

13,658.87

Net profit growth

-40.57

223.43

122.37

13,693.16

No Record Found

Gautam Gems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,449.2

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

778.55

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.9

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gautam Gems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Gautam P Sheth

Whole-time Director

Nidhi G Sheth

Chairman & Independent Directo

Pravin M Parekh

Director

Harshit Hasmukhbhai Vadecha

Independent Director

Umesh Gor

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Krina Thakka

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gautam Gems Ltd

Summary

Gautam Gems Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Gautam Gems Private Limited on February 18, 2014. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Company and name was changed to Gautam Gems Limited (GGL) on August 16, 2017.The Company has been principally incorporated as a Manufacturer and Trader of rough and polished diamonds. Mr. Gautam P Sheth and Nidhi G Sheth are present Promoters in diamond business. The Company is located in Surat, which is the diamond hub of India. The Company sells diamonds of multiple category, shape, cut, size and color. The range of diamonds the company manufactures and trades in purely depends on the demand and supply of diamonds in the local markets. Primarily, Round Brilliant and All Fancy shape, 0.18 carats upto 15.00 carats Size and D to N color with all type of Fancy color diamonds are demanded by the customers. The Company maintains stock of its various shaped diamonds depending on the customer demand. The Company procure diamonds from suppliers based in the domestic market. The polished diamonds of the Company are majorly purchased by jewellery manufacturers, jewellery wholesalers, jewellery retailers, jewellery traders, diamond wholesalers, diamond retailers and rough diamonds are majorly purchased by rough diamond traders and diamond manufacturers.In order to compete in the diamond market, Company has created and maintained an independent sales and distribution network for the products wit
Company FAQs

What is the Gautam Gems Ltd share price today?

The Gautam Gems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.09 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gautam Gems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gautam Gems Ltd is ₹20.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gautam Gems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gautam Gems Ltd is 34.93 and 0.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gautam Gems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gautam Gems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gautam Gems Ltd is ₹4.76 and ₹12.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gautam Gems Ltd?

Gautam Gems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -35.61%, 3 Years at -23.43%, 1 Year at -53.50%, 6 Month at -38.79%, 3 Month at -36.87% and 1 Month at -5.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gautam Gems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gautam Gems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.54 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 65.46 %

