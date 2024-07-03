Gautam Gems Ltd Summary

Gautam Gems Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Gautam Gems Private Limited on February 18, 2014. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Company and name was changed to Gautam Gems Limited (GGL) on August 16, 2017.The Company has been principally incorporated as a Manufacturer and Trader of rough and polished diamonds. Mr. Gautam P Sheth and Nidhi G Sheth are present Promoters in diamond business. The Company is located in Surat, which is the diamond hub of India. The Company sells diamonds of multiple category, shape, cut, size and color. The range of diamonds the company manufactures and trades in purely depends on the demand and supply of diamonds in the local markets. Primarily, Round Brilliant and All Fancy shape, 0.18 carats upto 15.00 carats Size and D to N color with all type of Fancy color diamonds are demanded by the customers. The Company maintains stock of its various shaped diamonds depending on the customer demand. The Company procure diamonds from suppliers based in the domestic market. The polished diamonds of the Company are majorly purchased by jewellery manufacturers, jewellery wholesalers, jewellery retailers, jewellery traders, diamond wholesalers, diamond retailers and rough diamonds are majorly purchased by rough diamond traders and diamond manufacturers.In order to compete in the diamond market, Company has created and maintained an independent sales and distribution network for the products within the Domestic markets. Further to ensure customer satisfaction, quality supply of diamonds, timely delivery of orders and purchase-sale of authentic diamonds, it deal with suppliers and customers on mutually agreed terms. In January, 2018 the Company came up with a Public Issue of 21,00,000 Equity Shares by raising equity fund aggregating Rs 7.57 Crores.