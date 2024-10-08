Board Meeting 13 Jan 2025 13 Jan 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 13, 2025 for 1. Approval of Notice of Postal Ballot. 2. Appointment of Ms. Neelam Rathi (Membership No. FCS: 10993, COP: 12454), Proprietor of M/s. Neelam Somani & Associates, Company Secretaries, as Scrutiniser for Conducting the Postal Ballot Notice Process in a fair and transparent manner for the E Voting and aligned matter thereto. 3 Approval of 10th January, 2025 as Cut off date to determine the Shareholders for Postal Ballot Notice and E-Voting. 4. To appoint NSDL as a service provider for e-voting related to the postal ballot. 5. Other agenda items.

Board Meeting 11 Dec 2024 11 Dec 2024

Intimation of Appointment of Statutory Auditors pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Intimation of Appointment of Statutory Auditor pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 28 Nov 2024 28 Nov 2024

Intimation of Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 28, 2024

Board Meeting 8 Oct 2024 30 Sep 2024

Gautam Gems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 08th October 2024 at the registered office of the Company to transact the following business. 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 2. Any other matter with the permission of chair. Outcome of board meeting Financial results for quarter and half year ended september 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/10/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Sep 2024 17 Sep 2024

Gautam Gems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the proposal to make an Overseas Direct Investment in AG CORPORATION LTD a Company registered with The Registrar of Companies for England and Wales having address at Unit Two Second Way Wembley Greater London United Kingdom HA9 0YJ 2. To transact any other matter with prior approval of Chairman Pursuant to Regulations 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e Tuesday, 24.09.2024, considered and approved: - to make an Overseas Direct Investment in AG CORPORATION LTD, a company registered with The Registrar of Companies for England and Wales having address at Unit Two, Second Way, Wembley, Greater London, United Kingdom HA9 0YJ, for £1,00,000.00. The same shall be used towards subscription of Memorandum of Association (MOA) of AG CORPORATION LTD. We further inform that once the subscription is made, AG CORPORATION LTD will become wholly owned subsidiary company pursuant to 100% subscription by Gautam Gems Limited - Resignation of Mrs. Kanchanben Pravinbhai Sheth (DIN: 06748900), Executive Director - Resignation of Prakash Nanalal Mehta (DIN: 07919440), Non-Executive - Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations company declares resignation of two directors Mrs. Kanchanben Pravinbhai Sheth and Prakash Nanalal Mehta w.e.f. 24-09-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

Gautam Gems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To fix the date time and venue of the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company 2. To consider and approve the Directors report and notice of AGM 3. To consider the increase in authorized capital of the company 4. Any other business matter with the permission of the Chairman. As attached (As per BSE Announcement dated on 06/09/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

Gautam Gems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached Board Meeting for approving Unaudited (Standalone) Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June ,2024 Mr. Dishant Daxeshbhai Jagad has been appointed as the Internal Auditor of the Company for a period of two years from 2024-25 to 2025-26 at the Board Meeting of the Company held on 12/07/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Gautam Gems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 2. To take note of disclosure of interest by the directors of the company 3. To take note of declaration of disqualification by the directors of the company 4. Any other business matter with the prior approval of the Chairperson Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 Appointment of CFO Mr. S. Pattabiraman wef 30.05.2024 1. Considered and Approved the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, along with the Auditors Reports thereon, are enclosed herewith. It is hereby declared that the Statutory Auditors have issued the Audit Reports with an unmodified opinion. (declaration also attached) 2. Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company. The Board Appointed M/s Neelam Somani & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (COP No. 12454) as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 2 May 2024

We hereby inform pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. 02? May, 2024 at the registered office of the Company. In the meeting the Board has consider the following matters: 1. Appointed M/s. Rajesh J. Shah & Associates, Chartered Accountants, having FRN: 108407W, as Statutory Auditor of the Company. 2. To approve the notice convening Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 attached herewith.

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024

Gautam Gems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the resignation of current Statutory Auditor of the Company and to consider and appoint new Statutory Auditor of the Company 2. To transact any other matter with prior approval of Chairman 1. The Board approved and took note of the Resignation of M/s. Bhagat & Co, the existing Statutory Auditor of the Company due to the expiry of the peer review certificate as on 31st March, 2024. 2. The Board will intimate the appointment of new statutory auditor shortly (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024) As attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.06.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Mar 2024 1 Mar 2024

Gautam Gems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the resignation of current CFO and appointment of new CFO of the Company 2. To transact any other matter with prior approval of Chairman. In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., 08th March, 2024 at the registered office of the Company inter-alia, considered and approved the following resolution: AGENDA: 1. TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE THE APPOINTMENT OF MR. DISHANT DAXESHBHAI JAGAD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) OF THE COMPANY: RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, and any other applicable provisions, including any amendments thereto for the time being in force, Mr. Dishant Daxeshbhai Jagad be and is hereby appointed as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from 08th March, 2024 on the terms and conditions including the remuneration as per the draft letter of appointment tabled before the Board, initialled by the Chairman for the purpose of identification. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.03.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024