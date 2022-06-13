iifl-logo-icon 1
GBL Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

2.84
(4.80%)
Jun 13, 2022|03:10:10 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR GBL Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.42

0.56

0.28

0.15

Net Worth

5.42

5.56

5.28

5.15

Minority Interest

Debt

0.26

0.02

1.23

0.02

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

5.69

5.59

6.52

5.17

Fixed Assets

0.55

0.6

0.42

0.35

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

2.21

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.05

4.72

3.84

3.95

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

1.36

1.36

4.67

0.03

Debtor Days

0

19.68

101.01

7.04

Other Current Assets

4.24

4.05

3.81

4.06

Sundry Creditors

-0.55

-0.55

-4.57

-0.05

Creditor Days

0

7.96

98.85

11.74

Other Current Liabilities

0

-0.14

-0.07

-0.09

Cash

0.09

0.26

0.07

0.86

Total Assets

5.69

5.58

6.54

5.16

