GBL Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.42
0.56
0.28
0.15
Net Worth
5.42
5.56
5.28
5.15
Minority Interest
Debt
0.26
0.02
1.23
0.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
5.69
5.59
6.52
5.17
Fixed Assets
0.55
0.6
0.42
0.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
2.21
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.05
4.72
3.84
3.95
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1.36
1.36
4.67
0.03
Debtor Days
0
19.68
101.01
7.04
Other Current Assets
4.24
4.05
3.81
4.06
Sundry Creditors
-0.55
-0.55
-4.57
-0.05
Creditor Days
0
7.96
98.85
11.74
Other Current Liabilities
0
-0.14
-0.07
-0.09
Cash
0.09
0.26
0.07
0.86
Total Assets
5.69
5.58
6.54
5.16
No Record Found
