|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
25.21
16.87
1.55
yoy growth (%)
-100
49.41
986.27
29,630.14
Raw materials
0
-24.38
-16.56
-1.5
As % of sales
0
96.69
98.14
96.56
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.06
-0.02
-0.01
As % of sales
0
0.24
0.15
0.81
Other costs
-0.05
-0.49
-0.08
-0.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
1.95
0.48
5.39
Operating profit
-0.08
0.27
0.2
-0.04
OPM
0
1.09
1.2
-2.76
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.03
-0.03
0
Interest expense
0
0
-0.12
0
Other income
0
0.02
0.14
0.2
Profit before tax
-0.13
0.26
0.19
0.16
Taxes
0
-0.14
-0.06
-0.05
Tax rate
1.29
-53.66
-33.69
-32.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.13
0.12
0.12
0.1
Exceptional items
0
0.16
0
0
Net profit
-0.13
0.28
0.12
0.1
yoy growth (%)
-148.58
121.67
17.82
166.88
NPM
0
1.11
0.75
6.93
