iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GBL Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.84
(4.80%)
Jun 13, 2022|03:10:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR GBL Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

25.21

16.87

1.55

yoy growth (%)

-100

49.41

986.27

29,630.14

Raw materials

0

-24.38

-16.56

-1.5

As % of sales

0

96.69

98.14

96.56

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.06

-0.02

-0.01

As % of sales

0

0.24

0.15

0.81

Other costs

-0.05

-0.49

-0.08

-0.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

1.95

0.48

5.39

Operating profit

-0.08

0.27

0.2

-0.04

OPM

0

1.09

1.2

-2.76

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.03

-0.03

0

Interest expense

0

0

-0.12

0

Other income

0

0.02

0.14

0.2

Profit before tax

-0.13

0.26

0.19

0.16

Taxes

0

-0.14

-0.06

-0.05

Tax rate

1.29

-53.66

-33.69

-32.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.13

0.12

0.12

0.1

Exceptional items

0

0.16

0

0

Net profit

-0.13

0.28

0.12

0.1

yoy growth (%)

-148.58

121.67

17.82

166.88

NPM

0

1.11

0.75

6.93

GBL Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR GBL Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.