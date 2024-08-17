iifl-logo-icon 1
GBL Industries Ltd Share Price

2.84
(4.80%)
Jun 13, 2022|03:10:10 PM

GBL Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

2.71

Prev. Close

2.71

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

2.84

Day's Low

2.58

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.42

P/E

23.67

EPS

0.12

Divi. Yield

0

GBL Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

GBL Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

GBL Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:30 AM
Mar-2021Dec-2020Sep-2020Jun-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.80%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 97.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

GBL Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.42

0.56

0.28

0.15

Net Worth

5.42

5.56

5.28

5.15

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

25.21

16.87

1.55

yoy growth (%)

-100

49.41

986.27

29,630.14

Raw materials

0

-24.38

-16.56

-1.5

As % of sales

0

96.69

98.14

96.56

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.06

-0.02

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.13

0.26

0.19

0.16

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.03

-0.03

0

Tax paid

0

-0.14

-0.06

-0.05

Working capital

-0.03

-0.32

0.66

0.88

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

49.41

986.27

29,630.14

Op profit growth

-129.09

35.81

-574.65

-57.39

EBIT growth

-150.56

-16.72

97.13

174.44

Net profit growth

-148.58

121.67

17.82

166.88

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

74.16

1.55

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

74.16

1.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.29

0.21

View Annually Results

GBL Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT GBL Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Nisha Ritesh Soni

Managing Director

Karan Parikh

Independent Director

Rushabh Gandhi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GBL Industries Ltd

Summary

The Company was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 on 26th July 1985 under the name and style of Gujarat Bitumen Limited. The Company was engaged in the business of Asphalt and manufacture of all grades of Asphalt and its allied products. In the year 1986, the Company had brought their Initial Public Offer of 6,00,000 equity shares @ Rs. 10/- each. Presently the main business of the Company is of Asphalt and all grades of Asphalt and its allied products for any purpose of use. The Company is engaged in the business of constructing roads, etc from the said allied products to various individual clients.
Read More

