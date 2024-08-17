SectorChemicals
Open₹2.71
Prev. Close₹2.71
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹2.84
Day's Low₹2.58
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.42
P/E23.67
EPS0.12
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.42
0.56
0.28
0.15
Net Worth
5.42
5.56
5.28
5.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
25.21
16.87
1.55
yoy growth (%)
-100
49.41
986.27
29,630.14
Raw materials
0
-24.38
-16.56
-1.5
As % of sales
0
96.69
98.14
96.56
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.06
-0.02
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.13
0.26
0.19
0.16
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.03
-0.03
0
Tax paid
0
-0.14
-0.06
-0.05
Working capital
-0.03
-0.32
0.66
0.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
49.41
986.27
29,630.14
Op profit growth
-129.09
35.81
-574.65
-57.39
EBIT growth
-150.56
-16.72
97.13
174.44
Net profit growth
-148.58
121.67
17.82
166.88
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
74.16
1.55
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
74.16
1.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.29
0.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Nisha Ritesh Soni
Managing Director
Karan Parikh
Independent Director
Rushabh Gandhi
Read More
