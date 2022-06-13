GBL Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.13
0.26
0.19
0.16
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.03
-0.03
0
Tax paid
0
-0.14
-0.06
-0.05
Working capital
-0.03
-0.32
0.66
0.88
Other operating items
Operating
-0.21
-0.23
0.75
0.98
Capital expenditure
0
0.22
0.2
0.26
Free cash flow
-0.21
-0.01
0.95
1.24
Equity raised
1.11
0.55
0.3
0.08
Investing
0
-2.21
2.21
0
Financing
0.28
1.25
1.25
0.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.17
-0.41
4.71
1.36
