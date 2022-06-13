iifl-logo-icon 1
GBL Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.84
(4.80%)
Jun 13, 2022

GBL Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.13

0.26

0.19

0.16

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.03

-0.03

0

Tax paid

0

-0.14

-0.06

-0.05

Working capital

-0.03

-0.32

0.66

0.88

Other operating items

Operating

-0.21

-0.23

0.75

0.98

Capital expenditure

0

0.22

0.2

0.26

Free cash flow

-0.21

-0.01

0.95

1.24

Equity raised

1.11

0.55

0.3

0.08

Investing

0

-2.21

2.21

0

Financing

0.28

1.25

1.25

0.04

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1.17

-0.41

4.71

1.36

