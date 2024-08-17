GBL Industries Ltd Summary

The Company was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 on 26th July 1985 under the name and style of Gujarat Bitumen Limited. The Company was engaged in the business of Asphalt and manufacture of all grades of Asphalt and its allied products. In the year 1986, the Company had brought their Initial Public Offer of 6,00,000 equity shares @ Rs. 10/- each. Presently the main business of the Company is of Asphalt and all grades of Asphalt and its allied products for any purpose of use. The Company is engaged in the business of constructing roads, etc from the said allied products to various individual clients.