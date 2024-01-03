GCCL Infrastructure & Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.02
0.23
0.05
0
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.12
-0.11
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.06
0.34
-0.35
Working capital
-0.03
0.47
-0.05
0.08
Other operating items
Operating
-0.21
0.51
0.24
-0.28
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.04
1.27
-2.12
Free cash flow
-0.2
0.55
1.51
-2.4
Equity raised
-0.55
-0.12
-0.32
0.07
Investing
-0.49
-0.39
-0.24
0.32
Financing
0.06
1.68
1.53
1.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.17
1.71
2.47
-0.97
