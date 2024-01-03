iifl-logo
GCCL Infrastructure & Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

GCCL Infrastructure & Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.02

0.23

0.05

0

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.12

-0.11

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.06

0.34

-0.35

Working capital

-0.03

0.47

-0.05

0.08

Other operating items

Operating

-0.21

0.51

0.24

-0.28

Capital expenditure

0.01

0.04

1.27

-2.12

Free cash flow

-0.2

0.55

1.51

-2.4

Equity raised

-0.55

-0.12

-0.32

0.07

Investing

-0.49

-0.39

-0.24

0.32

Financing

0.06

1.68

1.53

1.03

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1.17

1.71

2.47

-0.97

