GCCL Infrastructure & Projects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.88

8.22

2.23

0.16

yoy growth (%)

-89.26

267.53

1,235.34

-46.75

Raw materials

-0.18

-6.42

-1.23

0

As % of sales

20.61

78.15

55.4

0

Employee costs

-0.31

-0.94

-0.58

-0.05

As % of sales

35.62

11.53

26.33

33.61

Other costs

-0.54

-0.41

-0.19

-0.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

61.63

5.05

8.89

50.42

Operating profit

-0.15

0.43

0.2

0.02

OPM

-17.87

5.25

9.36

15.96

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.12

-0.11

-0.01

Interest expense

-0.14

-0.13

-0.05

0

Other income

0.4

0.06

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.02

0.23

0.05

0

Taxes

-0.03

-0.06

0.34

-0.35

Tax rate

114.6

-29.03

653.61

-8,754.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.05

0.16

0.4

-0.34

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.05

0.16

0.4

-0.34

yoy growth (%)

-134.43

-58.57

-214.8

-933.35

NPM

-6.48

2.02

17.95

-208.82

