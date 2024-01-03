Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.88
8.22
2.23
0.16
yoy growth (%)
-89.26
267.53
1,235.34
-46.75
Raw materials
-0.18
-6.42
-1.23
0
As % of sales
20.61
78.15
55.4
0
Employee costs
-0.31
-0.94
-0.58
-0.05
As % of sales
35.62
11.53
26.33
33.61
Other costs
-0.54
-0.41
-0.19
-0.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
61.63
5.05
8.89
50.42
Operating profit
-0.15
0.43
0.2
0.02
OPM
-17.87
5.25
9.36
15.96
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.12
-0.11
-0.01
Interest expense
-0.14
-0.13
-0.05
0
Other income
0.4
0.06
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.02
0.23
0.05
0
Taxes
-0.03
-0.06
0.34
-0.35
Tax rate
114.6
-29.03
653.61
-8,754.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.05
0.16
0.4
-0.34
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.05
0.16
0.4
-0.34
yoy growth (%)
-134.43
-58.57
-214.8
-933.35
NPM
-6.48
2.02
17.95
-208.82
