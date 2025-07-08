Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.01
6.01
6.01
6.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.04
0.32
2.45
-0.53
Net Worth
6.05
6.33
8.46
5.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.88
8.22
2.23
0.16
yoy growth (%)
-89.26
267.53
1,235.34
-46.75
Raw materials
-0.18
-6.42
-1.23
0
As % of sales
20.61
78.15
55.4
0
Employee costs
-0.31
-0.94
-0.58
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.02
0.23
0.05
0
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.12
-0.11
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.06
0.34
-0.35
Working capital
-0.03
0.47
-0.05
0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-89.26
267.53
1,235.34
-46.75
Op profit growth
-136.52
106.16
683.58
-72.49
EBIT growth
-66.92
255.85
826.66
-81.84
Net profit growth
-134.43
-58.57
-214.8
-933.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & CEO
Amam S Shah
Independent Director
PRIYANK SHRIRAJBHAI JHAVERI
Whole Time Director & CFO
Shreyans Shah
Non Executive Director
SMRUTIBEN SHREYANSBHAI SHAH
Independent Director
Divyesh Shah
Independent Director
Dhirendra A Avashia
A-115 Siddhi Vinayak Towers,
Off S G Highway Makarba,
Gujarat - 380051
Tel: 91-07929703131
Website: http://www.gcclinfra.com
Email: info@gcclinfra.com/pinakincs@yahoo.com
A-802 Samudra Comple,
Off C G Road, Navrangpura,
Ahmedabad-380009
Tel: 91-79-40024135/079
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: info@bighsareonline.com
