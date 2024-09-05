iifl-logo
GCCL Infrastructure & Projects Ltd AGM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Sep 20249 Sep 2024
Please find enclosed herewith Newspaper Advertisement of Notice of 30th Annual General Meeting and Book closure date intimation published in Western Times (English) and Western Times (Gujarati). We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 05th September, 2024 considered the below mentioned transactions; 1. Approved the Directors Report along with the annexures attached thereto ; 2. Took note of Secretarial Audit Report of the company for the FY 2023-24; 3. Considered and approved the Notice for convening the 30th AGM of the company to be held on Friday, 27/09/2024 at 12:00 p.m. A-115, Siddhi Vinayak Towers, B/h. DCP Office, off S.G. Highway, Makarba, Ahmedabad- 380051; 4. Approved the adoption of Memorandum of Association (MOA) and Article of Association (AOA) as per Companies Act, 2013; 5. Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain close from 21/09/2024 to 27/09/2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM. 6. Approved the appointment of Mr. lshan Shah, Advocate as the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the entire e-voting and voting process at the 30th AGM; (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.09.2024) We hereby submit the proceedings of AGM held today i.e. 27th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) We are hereby submitting the followings; 1. Scrutinizers Report 2. Voting Results pursuant to Reg. 44 of SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)

GCCL Infrastructure & Projects Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

