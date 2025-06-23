Board Meeting 23 Jun 2025 16 Jun 2025

GCCL Infrastructure & Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2025 along with Audit Report thereon; 2. To consider any other business with the permission of chairman. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON MONDAY, 23rd DAY OF JUNE, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.06.2025)

Board Meeting 3 May 2025 3 May 2025

Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Saturday, 03rd May, 2025 considered the below mentioned transactions; 1. Appointment of M/s GKV & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-25. Further, disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 is enclosed herewith in Annexure A in this letter.

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2025 27 Jan 2025

GCCL INFRASTRUCTURE & PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1) TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE THE UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2024 2) TO CONSIDER ANY OTHER BUSINESS WITH PERMISSION OF THE CHAIRMAN Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and with reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 06th February, 2025, inter-alia, considered the following business: 1. Considered and approved the standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report on Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company. 2. Appointment of M/s. N H Shah & Co, Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

GCCL INFRASTRUCTURE & PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the statutory auditors thereon; 2. To consider any other business with the permission of chairman. GCCL INFRASTRUCTURE & PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, has been adjourned for adoption of unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended at September 30, 2024. The Adjourned meeting shall be held on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 4.00 PM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 05th September, 2024 considered the below mentioned transactions; 1. Approved the Directors Report along with the annexures attached thereto ; 2. Took note of Secretarial Audit Report of the company for the FY 2023-24; 3. Considered and approved the Notice for convening the 30th AGM of the company to be held on Friday, 27/09/2024 at 12:00 p.m. A-115, Siddhi Vinayak Towers, B/h. DCP Office, off S.G. Highway, Makarba, Ahmedabad- 380051; 4. Approved the adoption of Memorandum of Association (MOA) and Article of Association (AOA) as per Companies Act, 2013; 5. Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain close from 21/09/2024 to 27/09/2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM. 6. Approved the appointment of Mr. lshan Shah, Advocate as the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the entire e-voting and voting process at the 30th AGM;

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

We wish to inform you that the board of directors in its meeting held on 04th September, 2024 appointed M/s GKV & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the company for FY 2023-24. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 04th September, 2024 considered and approved the appointment of M/s GKV & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor of the company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 for conducting the Secretarial Audit of the company for FY 2023-2024. Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with circular No. CIR/CFD/ CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 is enclosed herewith in Annexure A (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024